SA model, Khosi wins Big Brother Titans

Showbiz Reporter

After several intense weeks, 26-year-old South African journalist, model and reality TV star Khosi was on Sunday evening, presented with the US$100 000 grand prize and loudly cheered on by the vibrant studio audience for winning the first edition of Big Brother Titans.

The highly anticipated, border-breaking #BBTitans was a fusion of Big Brother Mzansi and Big Brother Naija. It featured 20 housemates from both countries.

With US$100 000 up for grabs, the housemates competed in various tasks and challenges, with the audience voting for who they wanted to stay in the game and ultimately win.

The Big Brother Titans season featured several gracious and bright characters who stood out from the others and made it into the finale. Ipeleng (South Africa), Ebubu (Nigeria), Tsatsii (South Africa), Kanaga Jnr (Nigeria) and Yvonne (Nigeria) made it to the finale – hoping fans who followed their journey would resonate with their game strategies and entertainment to win the competition.

In the end, Khosi emerged as the winner. She was overwhelmed with joy as she was presented with the prize money.

Co-hosted by BBNaija’s Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and BBMzansi’s Lawrence Maleka, the spectacular finale featured performances by Mayorkun, DJ Maphorisa, Visca, 2woshort and Stompiiey and the Bontle Modiselle Dance Studio.

Nomsa Philiso, M-Net Channels executive head of programming said Big Brother Titans was an enormous success.

“We are delighted to have seen the housemates’ journey to the finale and we would like to congratulate all the housemates for giving viewers their best over the past few weeks. We are immensely proud to have brought Africa together for this incredible show.

“As has been the case with previous participants of this most-loved show, we hope this competition will once again be a platform for the winner, Khosi, and her fellow housemates to gain access to greater opportunities and even go on to launch careers in their own spaces,” Philiso said.

“We hope to bring even more exciting experiences like Big Brother Titans to our viewers in the future.”

Philiso went on to thank the show’s sponsors and TV viewers.

“We would also like to thank all our headline and associate sponsors for their partnership, and all our viewers who supported and voted for their favourite housemates. Finally, we thank all the housemates for making this season of Big Brother Titans an unforgettable experience.”