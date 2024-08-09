SA MP loses R4 million car to cross border car smugglers

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

The South African Police Service (SAPS) have intercepted a Toyota Landcruiser worth 4 Million Rands that was stolen from a parliamentarian from that country on Thursday in Pretoria.

The vehicle was recovered on its way to Zimbabwe on the same day and the police have arrested one suspect in connection with the matter.

“The 42-year-old Zimbabwean national was charged with possession of a presumed stolen motor vehicle and contravention of the Immigration Act after it established that he was in the country illegally,”said SAPS spokesperson for Limpopo province, Colonel Malasela Ledwaba.

“He is expected to appear before Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on August 12. Police investigations are still continuing”.

Limpopo police commander, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has since extended commendations to the swift and effective response of the members of SAPS Provincial Anti-Smuggling Task Team to recover the vehicle.

The vehicle was on Thursday allegedly stolen at a parking lot in Menlyne Mall, Pretoria and was on its way to being smuggled into Zimbabwe when the suspect was apprehended later in the evening in Lebowakgomo policing area outside Polokwane.

Lt Gen Hadebe emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in combating crime and ensuring that such organized crimes are resolved promptly.

“I would like to express gratitude to the public and all involved in bringing this matter to a swift resolution and reaffirm the police’s dedication to safeguarding the community and preventing criminal activities,” she said. Of late there has been an increase in syndicates stealing vehicles from South Africa which they smuggle to either Malawi, Zambia or Mozambique via Zimbabwe. In some cases, the cars are being sold by their owners and smuggled out before they claim insurance from South African companies. Local citizens are driving the vehicles to the Zimbabweans border where the Zimbabweans takeover and hand over to either Malawians or Mozambicans at Nyamapanda border post.