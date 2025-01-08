SA police smash cross-border smuggling ring

Thupeyo Muleya, [email protected]

SOUTH African police have confiscated two vehicles and an inflatable boat used to ferry smuggled goods across the Limpopo River between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The operation, conducted in the Masisi area, also led to the arrest of six suspects.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng, confirmed the arrests and the seizure of the vehicles during a cross-border operation targeting smuggling activities.

“The operation involved roadblocks, stop-and-search exercises and cross-border patrols in the Masisi policing area.

“We arrested four suspects for contravening the Immigration Act and two others for aiding and abetting smuggling near the Limpopo River,” he said.

The arrests were made on Monday during a co-ordinated cross-border operation.

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, commended the collaboration between the police, the Cross-Border Business Forum and the Farmers Union, which resulted in the successful operation.

“The confiscation of the vehicles and arrests demonstrates our commitment to combating cross-border crime.

“The suspects are expected to appear in their local magistrate’s court soon,” she said.

The arrests come as Zimbabwe’s national anti-smuggling task force intensifies its efforts to dismantle smuggling syndicates operating along the border with South Africa.

The Government is losing significant revenue due to illicit trade, with smuggled goods bypassing customs duties and flooding local markets.

The task force, led by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, collaborates with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), police, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), the Consumer Protection Commission and other law enforcement agencies.

The crackdown has already resulted in the seizure of goods worth millions of dollars in unpaid import duties along the Beitbridge-Harare corridor.

Smugglers often avoid official border posts, using remote border flanks to transport goods into Zimbabwe, where they are loaded onto intercity buses or cargo trucks for distribution.

To counter these activities, the Government has deployed advanced security technologies, including drone surveillance systems and fast cargo scanners, at the Beitbridge border post. Since their introduction in January last year, Zimra has intercepted numerous smuggling attempts daily.

Presently, seven drones are operational at the border, with plans to deploy more to other key entry and exit points, including Forbes and Chirundu. Enhanced Container Tracking Systems (ECTS) and additional fast scanners are also being introduced to strengthen border surveillance.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to enforcing customs laws and curbing smuggling.

“We are conducting joint anti-smuggling operations with stakeholders, including Zimra” said Commissioner Nyathi. “Importers and exporters must comply with the country’s customs laws.

Duty must be paid where applicable. Smuggling cannot be tolerated.”

Comm Nyathi said the operation targets buses, private vehicles and commercial trucks often used as conduits for smuggled goods.

“Our joint efforts are yielding results, and we have intercepted numerous smuggled goods. This illegal activity cannot continue indefinitely,” he said.