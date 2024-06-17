SA President Ramaphosa’s inauguration set for Wednesday  

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa raises his hand as he is sworn is as a member of Parliament ahead of an expected vote by lawmakers to decide if he is reelected as leader of the country in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, June 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) (Jerome Delay)

Remember Deketeke, Zimpapers Politics Hub

South African President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa is set to be sworn into office on Wednesday for his second term as the neighbouring country’s leader.

This follows his re-election last Friday night as the country’s President after garnering 283 votes ahead of Julius Malema of the Economic Freedom Fighters who received 44 votes.

In a press statement on Saturday, the Inter-Ministerial Committee on South African Presidential Inauguration said President Ramaphosa will be sworn in by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

“The inauguration of the President of the 7th Administration of South Africa will take place on Wednesday, 19th June 2024 at the Union Buildings, Pretoria in the City of Tshwane,” reads the statement.

“The President-Elect will be sworn-in by the Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa, Justice Raymond Zondo and he will take an Oath or Affirmation which text is included in Schedule 2 of the Constitution.”

This is in line with the South African constitution that stipulates that the President-elect must be sworn in within five days after his or her election.

The inauguration will be running under the theme, “30 years of Democracy, Partnership and Growth.”

“The theme brings perspective to South Africans’ past and the road of progress that we have travelled since 1994 when Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela took his Oath of Office at the Union Buildings on 10 May as our first democratically elected President,” read the statement.

The committee said the South African National Defence Force will perform ceremonial elements.

“The South African National Defence Force will perform the ceremonial elements of the Inauguration as they pledge their allegiance to both the Republic and the Commander-In-Chief,” reads the statement.

“The ceremonial elements will include a 21-gun salute, a salute flight by the South African Air Force, inspection of a South African National Defence Force battalion, a Battalion march past, and a massed flypast among others.”

Furthermore, the newly sworn-in President will deliver his Inaugural Address.

The Inauguration is set to bring together South Africans from all backgrounds, walks of life and political orientations, united in their diversity.

Presidents in Southern Africa, Central and Eastern Africa, chairpersons of regional blocs like the Southern African Development Community (SADC), East African Community (EAC) and the African Union Commission and heads of diplomatic corps and international institutions based in South Africa are expected to attend the event.