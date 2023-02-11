Breaking News
SA rapper AKA reportedly gunned down

SA rapper AKA reportedly gunned down

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

SA rapper AKA reportedly gunned down

11 Feb, 2023 - 00:02 0 Views
0 Comments
SA rapper AKA reportedly gunned down SA rapper AKA

The Chronicle

Chronicle Reporter

South African multi award winning rapper AKA real name Kiernan Jarryd Forbes was reportedly gunned down in Durban on Friday night.

While authorities were yet to confirm his death, fellow celebrities took to social media to mourn the rapper’s demise.

Long time friend and fellow Rapper Da L.E.S in three separate posts on Twitter said “No ways”  “Unbelievable” “I’m done” with the last two posts accompanied with broken heart emojis.

Da L.E.S featured in a number of AKA’s hits including All Eyes on Me that also featured international star Burna Boy and JR.

Dj Black Coffee also posted “No ways” reacting to news of AKA’s shooting.

Other celebrities who took to Twitter to pour out their grief included Robotboi, Daliwonga and Prince Kaybee among others.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting