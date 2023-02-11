SA rapper AKA reportedly gunned down

Chronicle Reporter

South African multi award winning rapper AKA real name Kiernan Jarryd Forbes was reportedly gunned down in Durban on Friday night.

While authorities were yet to confirm his death, fellow celebrities took to social media to mourn the rapper’s demise.

Long time friend and fellow Rapper Da L.E.S in three separate posts on Twitter said “No ways” “Unbelievable” “I’m done” with the last two posts accompanied with broken heart emojis.

Da L.E.S featured in a number of AKA’s hits including All Eyes on Me that also featured international star Burna Boy and JR.

Dj Black Coffee also posted “No ways” reacting to news of AKA’s shooting.

Other celebrities who took to Twitter to pour out their grief included Robotboi, Daliwonga and Prince Kaybee among others.