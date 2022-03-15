SA rapper Costa Titch to grace Hip Hop Awards nominees’ party

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE-based Hip-hop artistes may just receive an early Easter gift as they will have a chance to mingle with South African rapper Costa Titch who is expected to attend the Changamire Hip Hop Awards nominees’ party.

The bash is scheduled for Saturday in the capital city at Karma Night Club in Chisipite.

The awards ceremony will be held on April 12 at Wood Pub and Grill.

Changamire Hip Hop Festival Awards founder Zimboy said preparations are well on course as the corporate world has shown enthusiasm and appreciation through partnering with them.

“Everything is going on as planned. Costa Rich will be in attendance at the nominees’ party and we expect the gurus of the game to also be around. These include the likes of Holy Ten, Crooger, Selekta Base and Saint Flow among others.

“The support that we’ve received for the event has been overwhelming and we appreciate it,” said Zimboy.

At the awards ceremony, all eyes will be on rapper Holy Ten who is riding high with a whopping 13 nominations. He is followed closely by fellow rapper Voltz J.T with nine nominations while Kikky BadA$$ and Crooger have eight nominations each.

Hosted by Yahya Goodvibes, Mami, Boimac and Plug Wizzy, the awards will be held under the theme, “Humility, Dedication, Success”.

Costa Titch whose song, Activate, launched him into the limelight, has increased his fan base over time. His style, which is an infusion of indigenous trap music has increased his followership in South Africa. His outstanding rap style also earned him a performance with Cassper Nyovest. – @mthabisi_mthire