SA to host Caf A Licence

Innocent Kurira, Online Writer

AN opportunity for Zimbabwean Caf A lincence aspiring coaches has arisen after the South African Football Association (Safa) announced they will be conducting one beginning next month.

The Safa Coaching Education department will be conducting the phase one of the course from November 13-20. The second of the course is scheduled for January 6-13 while the third will be done from June 1-16, 2024.

The course fee has been pegged at R 35 000 for South Africans and R 40 000 for international coaches is payable if the applicant is accepted.

Safa will be responsible for accommodation and meals for the entire course.

Participants should make their own traveling arrangements.

Any other logistics will be communicated directly to the accepted applicants before the commencement of the course.

All interested coaches should send their applications by October 31.

