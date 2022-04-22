SA woman and baby drown as they try to cross into Zim

22 Apr, 2022 - 11:04 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A SOUTH African woman and her 11 months old baby drowned in the Limpopo River after the boat they were using to illegally enter Zimbabwe capsized.

Police on their twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred on April 21.

“The ZRP is investigating a case in which a foreign national and her 11 months old baby drowned along Limpopo River in Beitbridge on 21 April.

“They were being assisted to illegally cross the border into Zimbabwe by a group of men who were using a boat which then capsized. The men disappeared after the incident,” said the police.

@DubeMatutu

