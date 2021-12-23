SABC 2 to honour Tuku

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

TWO years ago, a black cloud hovered over the Zimbabwean arts industry when Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi breathed his last after suffering a long illness.

This December, South Africa’s flagship television broadcaster, South Africa Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is honouring fallen arts heroes and Tuku fits their bill.

On the 29th of December, SABC 2’s Afro Café will flight a programme to honour these legends. Dubbed, Fallen Icons.

The show will pay homage to late legendary artistes whose lives had a telling influence on the arts industry.

Tuku whose illustrious music career dates back to the late 1970s will join other late South African music greats that include Ray Phiri and Jabu Khanyile.

Afro Café which premiered 16 years ago is a mixed bag of live music, music videos, artiste one on ones and related inserts.

Tuku’s recognition in neighbouring South Africa is only befitting since he once collaborated with some of their own, Ringo Madlingozi and Imbube ensemble Black Mambazo. This, together with his live performances further cemented his repertoire.

Samanyanga, as Mtukudzi was popularly known, led his band the Black Spirits and they became fan favourites. Some of his hit songs include Tozeza Baba, Todii, Neria, Murimi Munhu and Ndakuvara.

He identified, nurtured and mentored many creatives through his initiative, Pakare Paye Arts Centre.

Tuku, who was a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador for the Southern Africa region, won more than 20 music awardss. — @eMKlass_49