SABC to broadcast Afcon 2024

Online writer

SABC has rescued multitudes of soccer fans who believed they would not watch the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2024, after Multichoice announced it would not be airing the continental soccer showpiece.

In a Statement, the South African State Broadcaster said: “With the local PSL season taking a break for the next six weeks, SABC Sport will be offering its audiences and commercial partners the live experience of all the 52 matches of Afcon 2023, in which the South African national team, Bafana Bafana will also be participating.”

Multichoice revealed last week that they will not be airing the 2024 Afcon finals in Ivory Coast this month.

In a statement, Multichoice stated that SuperSport TV failed to secure the broadcasting rights for the tournament.

“SuperSport Channel will not broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] 2024 scheduled for January 13th – February 11th, 2024, because the channel has not secured the rights to broadcast the tournament,” reads the statement.

“However, AFCON 2024 games will be available through our partner broadcast stations on Free to Air [FTA] channels.

“Multichoice Africa remains committed to ensuring that fans across Africa continue to enjoy unrivalled access to entertainment and football games available on DStv and GOtv platforms, including the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Zambian Super League and many more of football’s most prestigious competitions,” further read the statement.

-@innocentskizoe