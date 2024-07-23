Sables make one change for Namibia Test

Brandon Moyo

ZIMBABWE has made one change to their starting XV for the 2024 Rugby Africa Cup semi-final match against tournament favourites and defending champions, Namibia which takes place at the Mutesa II Stadium in Kampala, Uganda tomorrow.

Dylan Utete will start at right flank, replacing Brian Nyaude who has been dropped from the match-day 23-man squad for the epic showdown.

The rest of the team that survived a second-half onslaught against Uganda in the tournament opener on Saturday remains unchanged. Utete started the opener against Uganda from the bench.

The rivalry between the Sables and the Welwitschias dates back to 1999 when Namibia – although interrupted by the Ivory Coast in 1995 – took over from Zimbabwe as Africa’s representative at the World Cup (joining the Springboks).

Zimbabwe’s match against Namibia is pencilled to start at 4 pm, rounding up a Super Wednesday that will see Kenya face off against Algeria in the other semi-final. The game will be broadcast live on the Rugby Africa Facebook and YouTube pages.

Sables team for Namibia Test:

STARTING XV: Victor Mupunga, Simba Mandioma, Cleopas Kundiona, Kudakwashe Nyakufaringwa, Simba Siraha, B, Aiden Burnett (VC), Hilton Mudariki (C), Ian Prior, Takudzwa Musingwini, Kudzai Mashawi, Brandon Mudzekenyedzi, Edward Sigauke, Tapiwa Mafura.

RESERVES: Liam Larkan, Zvikomborero Chimoto, Bornwell Gwinji, Dylan Utete, Tadiwa Gwashu, Keegan Joubert, Dion Khumalo.

– @brandon_malvin