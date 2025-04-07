Sacked clubs appeal

Lovemore Dube

GOLDEN Lions and Zimbabwe Saints who were fired from the Zifa Southern Region League at the organisation’s annual general meeting on Saturday have appealed against the decision to exclude them from this year’s championship.

The two clubs were yet to pay their annual registration and affiliation fees amounting to US$2 500.

Saints who are now under Tawanda Ruzive who replaced Lloyd Munhanga who is also the Zifa Southern Region chairman, owed US$500 from previous seasons.

“We will plead our case with Zifa (national executive) to allow us to play again. We have just come in and we were putting things in place to ensure we are of sound footing financially,” said Ruzive.

He said they had since sent their appeal to Zifa in Harare.

Khima Sibanda, the youthful director of Victoria Falls based Golden Lions, said it was sad that they were expelled from the league before they had been admitted at the annual general meeting which was held at Blue Hills on Saturday.

“We had the money with us at the meeting. They decided to expel us because we had not yet paid their fees. You are admitted first to the league and then you pay requisite dues,” said Sibanda.

He said they have since appealed against the decision to bar them from playing in the Zifa Southern Region.

On Saturday, league spokesperson Blessing Mbwanda confirmed that clubs had resolved that Saints and Golden Lions be excluded on the strength of failing to pay fees and that their players had not been registered with Zifa through FifaConnect an online register.