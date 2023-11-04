Sacred Heart Primary School rewards excelling learners

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

THE Roman Catholic Church run Sacred Heart Primary School in Esigodini is today holding its 2023 speech and prize giving day to reward pupils who excelled academically, in sport and extra curricular activities.

The school has learners that competed at national level in music, tennis and athletics while some were selected into national teams.

The School head, Sister Salome Chiramba has made a call challenging learners to strive to be known for good behavior and for parents to create an environment that instils discipline in children.

One of the biggest challenges for the School is low enrollment and the School authority, Precious Blood Missionary Sisters is making efforts to improve infrastructure and other facilities to enhance the learning environment.