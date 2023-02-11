Sacrifice for the nation, youths told

Zvamaida Murwira, Harare Bureau

YOUNG people should seize opportunities that are coming from the agricultural revolution and help increase production and productivity that is underlined by the ongoing modernisation and mechanisation thrust which will ultimately end hunger in the country and the African continent at large, President Mnangagwa has said.

Further, the President said today’s youth must emulate their counterparts of the 1960s and 1970s whose vision and sacrifice yielded the Independence and peace that the country enjoys today.

The Head of State and Government said this yesterday at the National Heroes Acre in Harare while delivering a keynote address at the burial of National Hero and decorated senior officer of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), Brigadier-General Epmarcus Walter Kanhanga (Retired), whose Chimurenga name was Cde Charles Munyoro.

“As such, the nation expects the youth to be goal-driven, focused and hard working. The late national hero fought for the land and was a prominent farmer, who contributed to the success of our agricultural revolution. I challenge the youth to find space within the agriculture value chain to increase production and productivity across the agro-industries. The ongoing modernisation and mechanisation initiatives being undertaken by the Second Republic must see us increasing our capacity to feed ourselves and contributing to ending hunger on the African continent,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the Independence being enjoyed today should not be taken for granted as it did not come on a silver platter, but rather, from supreme sacrifices paid by the likes of Brig-Gen Kanhanga.

“Let it never be forgotten that this freedom we now enjoy, was a sum total of personal and collective sacrifices cemented by the blood and sweat of the brave sons and daughters of the soil who subordinated their own aspirations for the betterment of the lives of all of us. Our youth; the vanguard and future of our nation should be keen to emulate the youth of the 1960s and 70s, whose vision and sacrifice yielded the independence and sovereignty we enjoy today,” President Mnangagwa said.

“You have a duty to defend our Independence and take a leading role in building and developing our motherland. Nyika inovakwa, igotongwa nevene vayo, Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe ngabanikazi balo. Ndimwi vene vayo.”

He said Brig-Gen Kanhanga played a critical role by assisting thousands of cadres to transit through Botswana to go for military training in Angola, Mozambique, Zambia and Tanzania.

“The pre- and post-independence story of Zimbabwe is intertwined with African solidarity and partnerships with progressive countries as well as organisations from across the world. Our present Foreign Policy quest ‘to be a friend to all and an enemy to none’, must continue to be viewed with this background in mind. My administration will therefore continue to consolidate relations within Africa and beyond, for the benefit of our country, Sadc and the Continent as a whole. In this spirit, our country must welcome and take full advantage of our deepening relations with Belarus and Equatorial Guinea, following the recent high level visits,” said President Mnangagwa.

Turning to the forthcoming general election, the President implored everyone to register to vote and defend the gains of Independence.

“As the 2023 Harmonised General Elections draw closer, I call upon all our citizens to register to vote to defend, consolidate and advance the gains of our Independence. Let us continue to say NO to violence, while remaining vigilant against the machinations of our detractors. As a people, we must be allowed to exercise our democratic rights without external interference. We fought to ensure that this democracy is enjoyed by all the people of Zimbabwe. As a Zanu PF Government we will continue to guarantee this right from all types of malcontents”.

President Mnangagwa assured the Kanhanga family that the people of Zimbabwe stand with them during this time of grief.

“As we mourn together with you, I urge you to find consolation in that this is our loss together. We are laying to rest a gallant son of the soil who sacrificed his all for the good of the nation. Find solace in his heroic acts, the standards that he set and the lessons he bequeathed to us all as a gallant freedom fighter, father, uncle and brother,” said President Mnangagwa

Born on January 6, 1950 to Baba Muchinguri Kanhanga and Amai Theresia Kanhanga nee Mudungwe, Brig-Gen Kanhanga (Rtd) chose the revolutionary path at an early age, in the process sowing seeds of patriotism among his siblings and playmates alike.

He was saddened by the inhumane treatment that black Africans were being subjected to by the Rhodesian settler regime and was a fervent participant in student politics while still at St Alberts Mission in Mt Darwin. In December 1968, barely 18-years-old, he had the courage to leave their family home, and proceeded to Zambia to join the liberation struggle.

Between 1970 and 1971, he developed into a trustworthy freedom fighter under the astute mentorship of the late National Heroes, General Solomon Tapfumaneyi Mujuru and Air Chief Marshal Josiah Tungamirai. He was given the responsibility of carrying out perilous and strenuous assignments moving military weapons and ammunitions to the Zambezi Valley in preparation for operations in the then Rhodesia.

In 1972, Brig Gen Kanhanga was sent to Mgagao Training Camp in Tanzania for military training and at the end of 1973, he was deployed as a Section Medic in the North East Tete Province covering Mt Darwin, Chesa and the Madziva areas. The 1975 treacherous assassination of Cde Herbert Chitepo by Rhodesian Selous Scouts saw many ZANLA Commanders being incarcerated. This left Brig Gen Kanhanga in charge of the forces in the North East Province and later his span of command widened to the Tembwe and Bathalao bases, before helping to open Chimoio Camp and actively administering Zimbabwe People’s Army (ZIPA).

The year 1976 saw him being appointed Provincial Political Commissar of Gaza Province, a post he discharged with distinction until 1977 when he took command of Gaza Province.

His clarity of mind in matters of the struggle saw him appointed the ZANLA Military Attaché to Botswana in 1978 where he was a strategic conduit for cadres escaping to join the liberation struggle under both the ZANLA and ZIPRA liberation forces.

At Independence, he was attested in the Zimbabwe National Army where he rose through the ranks to become Brigadier General up until his retirement in 1997 where he subsequently joined the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Department rising to become its Acting Director before retiring in 2005 to serve his party Zanu PF and venture into farming in Mashonaland Central province.

He later held Non-Executive Directorship posts at Zimpapers; Trustee of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Benefit Fund; Army Charities and also served as a Commissioner with the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Service Commission.

In politics, Brig Gen Kanhanga started off as District Secretary for Security in Mseka District and rose to become a Member of the Politburo.

In 2013, he was elected Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Guruve North Constituency before he was appointed Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, where he served until 2015. In recognition of a life of selfless sacrifices, loyalty, patriotism and illustrious achievements, he was awarded the Zimbabwe Defence Forces’ Liberation Medal; Independence Medal; Ten Years’ Service Medal; and Exemplary Service Medal; Mozambican Campaign Medal; and the Grand of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award.

The burial was attended by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Zanu PF Second Secretary and party Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, Government Ministers, legislators, diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe, senior Government officials, relatives and friends.