SADC and BADEA Partner for Regional Investment and Development

Online Writer

Harare, Zimbabwe – THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) on Wednesday officially launched their highly anticipated Investment Forum at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

The event marks a significant milestone in the organisations’ collaborative efforts to drive sustainable economic growth and development across the SADC region. The forum brings together governments, the private sector, and leading development financing institutions to deliberate on issues of common interest and establish solutions towards regional integration, sustainable development, and poverty eradication.

The partnership was further solidified through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the SADC Secretariat and BADEA. The MoU commits both parties to promote cooperation in critical areas such as industry, transportation, infrastructure construction, energy, water, health, trade, agriculture, and investment.

Furthermore, the MoU outlines plans for the two organisations to jointly facilitate the convening of forums, seminars, and exhibitions involving their respective stakeholders, including the private sector. This collaborative approach aims to foster knowledge sharing, identify investment opportunities, and develop innovative financing solutions to address the region’s pressing development challenges.

“This Investment Forum represents a significant step forward in our collective efforts to unlock the immense economic potential of the SADC region,” said Elias Magosi, Executive Secretary of the SADC Secretariat.

“By partnering with BADEA, we are confident that we can harness the resources, expertise, and stakeholder engagement necessary to drive sustainable and inclusive growth across our member states.”

The SADC-BADEA Investment Forum is expected to provide a platform for high-level discussions, networking, and the establishment of strategic partnerships that will ultimately contribute to the realization of the SADC’s development agenda and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.