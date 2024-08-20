SADC backs Zambia’s Dr Samuel Maimbo for AfDB presidency

Business Writer

THE Southern African Development Community Heads of State and Government have called on member states to support the candidacy of Zambia’s Dr Samuel Maimbo, who has been endorsed to run for the presidency of the African Development Group (AfDB).

The endorsement was made at the recently concluded 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government in Harare on August 17.

The summit, held under the theme “Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustained Economic Growth and Development towards an Industrialised SADC,” saw the region’s leaders converge to discuss key regional issues.

He will represent SADC in the AfDB elections scheduled for May 2025.

“Dr Maimbo was selected through a competitive process among seven candidates from the SADC region,” the regional body said in a statement.

Dr Maimbo has been the Vice President for Budget, Performance Review, and Strategic Planning at the World Bank Group since 1 July 2023.

In this role, Dr Maimbo oversees the World Bank’s annual Programme Budget and All Funds, including the administrative budget for Bank Budget (BB) funds, Trust Funds, and Reimbursable Funds, ensuring resources are aligned with the institution’s strategic priorities, financial sustainability objectives, efficiency targets and business needs.

He also serves as the top advisor to the World Bank’s senior management team on resource management allocation, leads the financial planning and performance review process for the institution’s multi-year Strategy and Business Outlook, and ensures the institution operates within budget.

Dr Maimbo has nearly 30 years of experience in development, financial markets, resource mobilisation and strategic planning.

According to the statement, prior to his current position, he served as the Chief of Staff to World Bank Presidents.

He also served as the Director of the International Development Association (IDA) Resource Mobilisation and International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) Corporate Finance department for just over two years, where he was responsible for the implementation of IDA’s hybrid financial model and the policy analysis of IBRD income and corporate finance.