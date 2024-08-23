SADC businesses commend heightened Mpox surveillance

Senior Business Writer

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) Business Council Tourism Alliance has said the risk of monkey pox (Mpox) transmission within the region remains lower than in many traveller source markets as member countries are implementing robust measures to manage and mitigate any potential virus spread.

Countries in the region have taken swift and coordinated responses to the situation.

Recently, the World Health Organisation declared Mpox a public health emergency of international concern.

SADC member countries are implementing robust measures to manage and mitigate potential spread of the virus.

Zimbabwe remains on high alert for any cases of the ongoing Mpox outbreak, which has spread to 12 countries in Africa since January this year.

Health and Child Care Minister, Dr Douglas Mombeshora, in a statement said the country has not yet reported a case of Mpox.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care wishes to reassure the public that no case has been reported in Zimbabwe and is monitoring the evolving situation of Mpox outbreak.

“The ministry has also placed its structures on high alert and is conducting preparedness and response activities,” he said.

The Democratic Republic of Congo remains the most affected country accounting for 90 percent of all Mpox cases at 16 123 suspected cases and 558 deaths.

In the last week alone, over 1 000 new suspected cases and 27 potential Mpox-related deaths were reported in the DRC. SADC Business Council Tourism Alliance chairperson, Mr Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, said declarations by health institutions were taken seriously.

“We take these health declarations seriously and commend the proactive approach by global and regional health authorities,” he said.

“Our global partners and potential visitors can be reassured that Southern Africa continues to offer safe, unforgettable experiences. SADC member countries have taken proactive steps to manage health concerns and ensure that tourism activities remain low-risk and enjoyable.”

SADC Business Council Tourism Alliance is a non-profit, membership-based association that serves as a catalyst for the responsible development of travel and tourism to, from, and within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

Botswana has intensified screening for Mpox at selected ports of entry, including Kazungula, Maun Airport and Gaborone Airport, as part of proactive measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Similarly, Angola has not registered any cases of Mpox but has reinforced its contingency plan, particularly focusing on border control with the DRC and Congo, the SADC Business Council Tourism Alliance said.

Mr Tshivengwa said typical tourist destinations in Southern Africa are far from affected areas. However, travellers are advised to practice good hygiene, including frequent hand washing, and avoid close contact with individuals who appear ill or have visible skin lesions.

He added that safari and wildlife viewing activities were safe and that there is no increased risk of Mpox transmission from being in natural environments or around wildlife.

“SADC member States have also implemented surveillance, contact tracing and treatment protocols to effectively manage potential Mpox cases,” said Mr Tshivengwa.

He said the SADC Business Council Tourism Alliance remains committed to providing accurate, up-to-date information and ensuring a safe, welcoming environment for all who wish to experience the wonders of Southern Africa.

At the just-ended SADC Summit in Mt Hampden, regional leaders in their communiqué urged member States to strengthen disease surveillance, diagnosis testing and clinical care.

“Summit also noted the Mpox situation on the continent and in the SADC region; the declaration by the World Health Organisation (WHO) of Mpox as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHIEC); the declaration of Mpox as a public health emergency of continental security (PHECS) by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) respectively, and urged Member States to strengthen disease surveillance, diagnosis testing and clinical care, infection prevention and control as well as awareness raising of the disease at all levels of the community,” reads the communiqué.

The Summit extended solidarity and support to Member States affected by Mpox and further requested the World Health Organisation, Africa CDC and other Partners to avail resources towards the Mpox response in the region.

It directed the Secretariat to convene an urgent meeting of the Ministers of Health to assess the impact of Mpox and facilitate coordinated regional response to control the spread of the disease.