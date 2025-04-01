SADC celebrates 45 years of promoting regional cooperation and development

Faith Ndlovu

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening regional cooperation, integration, and development as it marks its 45th anniversary.

The milestone serves as a reminder of SADC’s enduring mission to promote stability, economic growth, and collaboration across Southern Africa.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, SADC reflected on its founding and evolution over the decades:

“Today, 1 April 2025, marks the 45th anniversary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC). On this day in 1980, the SADC Founders signed the Lusaka Declaration establishing the Southern African Development Coordinating Conference (SADCC), which was later, on 17 August 1992, transformed into the Southern African Development Community through the signing of the SADC Treaty and Declaration in Windhoek, Republic of Namibia.”

President Mnangagwa is the current chairman of the regional body.

The organisation emphasised its ongoing commitment to the region’s development.

“As we commemorate 45 years of SADC, we reaffirm our commitment to deepening regional cooperation, integration, and development for the people of Southern Africa.

“Our efforts continue to be guided by the SADC Vision 2050—a vision for a peaceful, inclusive, competitive, and industrialized region, where all citizens enjoy sustainable economic well-being, justice, and freedom.

“Long live SADC! Long live peace, unity, and prosperity for all SADC citizens!”