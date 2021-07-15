SADC deploys Fact-Finding Mission to the Kingdom of Eswatini

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

SADC on Thursday deployed a Technical Fact-Finding Mission to the Kingdom of Eswatini to analyse the political and security situation so as to find solutions to the unrest.

There have been disturbances in Eswatini since July 4 and the SADC region sent an Organ Troika Ministerial Fact-Finding Mission last week to assess the situation and meet stakeholders. The mission was led by Dr Lemogang Kwape, Botswana Minister of International Affairs, who is the chairperson of the SADC Ministerial Committee of the Organ and the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Zimbabwe Frederick Shava and South Africa Naledi Pandor.

The Chairperson of the SADC Troika on Politics, Defence and Security Botswana president, Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi said they failed to meet all the stakeholders at that time.

Now, president Masisi said he deployed a Technical Fact-Finding Mission that will work from today until next Thursday.

“Following the disturbances in the Kingdom of Eswatini, on 4th July 2021, in my capacity as the Chairperson of the SADC Organ Troika on Politics, Defence and Security, I deployed a SADC Organ Troika Ministerial Fact-Finding Mission to the Kingdom of Eswatini.

“As a follow-up, a Technical Fact-Finding Mission will be deployed to the Kingdom to consult extensively with stakeholders, from 15th to 22nd July 2021. The Mission will analyse the political and security situation in the country, with a view to support the people of Eswatini towards finding a durable solution,” said president Masisi.

He said as SADC they continue to appeal for calm and restraint from all the stakeholders in the Kingdom of Eswatini, and encourage national dialogue in the efforts towards resolving the country’s political and socio-economic challenges.

“SADC wishes to reassure the people of Eswatini and the Kingdom of Eswatini of its continued commitment and support. It is our hope that all concerned parties will continue to uphold and embrace peaceful means in addressing their differences and challenges,” said president Masisi.

