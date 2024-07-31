Sadc Industrialisation Week showcases innovation and regional integration, Zimbabwe highlights National industrialisation Strategy

Sheronrose Mugombi

Harare, Zimbabwe – The 7th SADC Industrialisation Week and Investment Conference held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) continues to emphasise the importance of innovation and regional integration in driving economic growth and industrialisation.

In his remarks, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Frederick Shava, commended the organisers for their efforts in hosting the event.

He highlighted that the conference’s theme, “Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustainable Economic Growth and Development Towards an Industrialised SADC,” saying it aligns with the global focus on fostering innovation.

Ambassador Shava noted that “Zimbabwe is playing its part in promoting Industrialisation through the formulation of the National Industrialisation Strategy.”

He praised the exhibition’s incorporation of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), stating that it “has brought them into the spotlight and helped them make inroads regionally and beyond.”

The 7th SADC Industrialisation Week and Investment Conference is a crucial platform for stakeholders from across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region to collaborate, share best practices, and explore opportunities for sustainable economic development through industrialisation and innovation.