Sadc leaders arrive for summit

Malawian President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and his wife Monica are welcomed by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Herald Reporter

HEADS of State and Government from Malawi, Tanzania, Namibia and Lesotho arrived in the country yesterday ahead of the 44th Southern African Development Community Summit which begins tomorrow.

Presidents Lazarus Chakwera (Malawi), Samia Suluhu Hassan (Tanzania) and Nangolo Mbumba (Namibia), and Lesotho Prime Minister Samuel Matekane touched down at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare amid pomp and fanfare.

President Chakwera was welcomed by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, while President Hassan was welcomed by Attorney-General Virginia Mabiza.

President Mbumba was welcomed by Skills Audit and Development Minister Paul Mavima. African Development Bank (AfDB)’s Kennedy Mbekeani, who will be representing the bank’s president Dr Akinwumi Adesina, also arrived yesterday.

Malawian First Lady Monica Chakwera was accompanying President Chakwera.

In an interview on arrival, President Chakwera said SADC was capable of moving forward.

The youth demographic, he said, was an important pillar in not just the growth of the region but that of the continent at large.

“ . . . that will spur all of us as member states to really move forward even towards the realisation of Agenda 2063 as part of AU.

“So SADC is well poised with all of the human resources that really is about young people and innovation.

“They are the centre of it and so I am looking forward to really engaging with others as to how best we can empower the youthful generation to propel all of us towards the dream of a prosperous Africa,” said President Chakwera.

In a separate interview, President Mbumba of Namibia said the summit was an important cog in not only consolidating regional integration, but also in establishing continuous dialogue within the regional Bloc.

Unity among SADC members, he said, was imperative as they were obliged to know what was happening throughout the region.

“All SADC Summits are very important and Heads of State of SADC, the line Ministers in SADC, especially those responsible for international relations and co-operation; those responsible for trade and investments and those who are responsible especially for security and peace in the region,” said President Mbumba.

“We have to come together, talk to one another and advise one another. We have to know what is happening in each of our countries so that anything that is happening within SADC should not appear as a surprise to any one of the leaders of SADC”.

The Namibian President, who turned 83 yesterday, said he remained committed to duty. “I am happy to be working and to be on duty but I thought today they will allow me to stay at home (laughs) and play with my grandchildren, but duty is duty and if my destination is Harare, I will come”.

Botswana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s participation at the Summit and other High-level events.

Other Heads of State are expected to arrive today.