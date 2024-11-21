SADC mission extends operations in Eastern DRC

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission has extended its operations by another year in a bid to bring peace to the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The announcement was made at the SADC Extraordinary Summit, which ended in Harare, Zimbabwe yesterday.

The summit has called for all parties to respect the ceasefire agreements and peace initiatives being spearheaded by the region in line with the Luanda Agreement.

The conference also deliberated on the state of peace and security in Mozambique as updated by President Filipe Nyusi.

SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi says, “The summit extended the mandate of the SADC mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo by one year continuing the regional response to address the prevailing unstable security situation in eastern DRC. The summit reiterated the regional commitment expressed in the SADC mutual pact that an armed attack against one shall be themed a threat to regional peace and security.”

Magosi says, “The reported violations of the ceasefire by some parties to the agreement are worrisome and should be treated with the contempt they deserve. We had hoped that the ceasefire would create an opportunity for progress, enable enhanced solution-based dialogue between the parties, and facilitate a seamless flow of humanitarian support to those who are at the receiving end of the armed conflict. We reiterated the clarion call for all parties to observe all the stated obligations of the ceasefire.” SABC NEWS