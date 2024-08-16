SADC Organ Troika Ministerial Committee adopts agenda

SADC gives the Troika authority to make quick decisions on behalf of SADC that would ordinarily be taken at policy meetings scheduled at regular intervals, as well as the power to provide policy direction to SADC institutions in between regular SADC Summits.

Zimpapers Politics Hub

SADC Organ Troika Ministerial Committee has this afternoon adopted the Agenda of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Affairs Summit to be held later this afternoon.

The SADC Organ on Politics Defence and Security is managed on a Troika basis and is responsible for promoting peace and security in the SADC region.

It is mandated to steer and provide member states with direction regarding matters that threaten peace, security, and stability in the region.

It is coordinated at the level of Summit, consisting of a Chairperson, Incoming Chairperson and Outgoing Chairperson, and reports to the SADC Summit Chairperson.

The meeting, which was being chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Affairs of the Republic of Zambia and chairman of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ, Honourable Mulambo Haimbe, adopted 11 items on the agenda.

One of the pressing issues on the agenda is the border dispute between the neighbouring sister countries of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia.

Zambia closed its 48-kilometre border with the DRC on Sunday over protests against select import restrictions on products.

“The closure of Kasumbalesa, Mokambo and Sakania Borders on the Copperbelt is aimed at protecting human life and property, owing to the protests taking place in the DRC,” Zambian Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Mr Chipoka Mulenga was quoted by the media.

“The Government will engage authorities in the DRC on the possibility of resolving this matter. The decision was prompted by 10 days of protests in DRC over the import curbs, which include limes and various beverages.”

Zambia’s Foreign Minister who is the chairperson of the Organ Troika Ministerial Committee, Mr Haimbe said efforts are being made to address the matter within SADC.

The borders have since re-opened to trade as the dispute is being solved at Troika level.

The Committee meeting started this morning at New Parliament Building in Mount Hampden ahead of the Troika summit to be held later today.