SADC Preparatory Mission jets into Zimbabwe

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Preparatory Mission, led by the Deputy Executive Secretary, Corporate Affairs Dr Judith Kateera arrived in the country for a three-day visit.

During the visit, the Mission will engage Zimbabwe in terms of preparations for hosting the 44th SADC Summit.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, the team will provide Zimbabwe with guidelines based on Sadc minimum standards regarding the obligations when hosting the Summit.

“Zimbabwe will be taking over as the Chairperson of Sadc, taking over from Angola and that will happen in August this year… We are going to start working on the preparations for the hosting this Summit,” said Dr Kateera.