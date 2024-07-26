Sadc Presidential Business Investment Expo 2024 to boost Zimbabwe economy and regional collaboration

Richard Muponde, Zimpapers Politics Hub

The Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Presidential Business Investment Expo 2024, scheduled to take place from August 15 to 17 in the bustling capital of Harare, is poised to be a game-changer for Zimbabwe’s economic landscape.

This highly anticipated event promises to attract a flurry of foreign direct investment (FDI) and sow the seeds of powerful partnerships that could reshape the future of business in the region.

The expo, which will bring together heads of state, government officials, and business leaders from across the Sadc region and beyond, is a clear indication of Zimbabwe’s commitment to positioning itself as a prime investment destination.

In hosting this prestigious event, the country aims to showcase its vast untapped potential, diverse investment opportunities, and the progressive policies that have been implemented by President Mnangagwa through National Development Strategy 1(NDS1) to achieve Vision 2030 of an upper middle-income society and to create a conducive business environment.

The event will be held at Hippodrome in Harare and the Expo exhibition stands are already on sale. Posting on their X account, the organisers, Sadc Commerce, said the expo is set to promote investment and collaboration in the region.

“Our mission is to ignite a collaborative force for prosperity across Southern Africa, by fostering investment, partnerships, and shared growth opportunities. You’re invited to showcase your business at the prestigious Presidential Business Investments Expo 2024,” posted Sadc Commerce.

This expo is a testament to Zimbabwe’s resolve to attract FDI and drive economic growth for the betterment of all citizens under the agenda of

“leaving no one and no place behind”.

The partnerships and collaborations to be forged during the event will not only benefit the country, but also nurture a spirit of regional integration and cooperation that will reverberate across Sadc member states.

One of the key objectives of the expo is to spark new ideas and facilitate the exchange of innovative solutions among businesses operating within the Sadc region and across the African continent.

In bringing together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers, the event will serve as a platform for the cross-pollination of ideas, the identification of emerging trends, and the exploration of synergies that could lead to ground-breaking business ventures.

It presents a rare opportunity for Zimbabwe businesses to not only expand their reach but also learn from their colleagues from the Sadc community. It is Zimbabwe’s fervent belief that the collaborations fostered during the expo will sow the seeds of long-lasting partnerships that will drive economic growth and prosperity throughout the Sadc region.

Leading Zimbabwean economist, Dr Prosper Chitambara said the expo is an important event for Zimbabwe because it presents an opportunity to showcase various opportunities across different key sectors.

“The Minister of Mines (and mining development) will make some presentations in terms of the opportunities in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe, as you know, has a significant competitive advantage in the mining sector,” Dr Chitambara said.

“Of course not just the mining sector, tourism and hospitality as well. That’s an area where we have immense opportunities that we need to fully take advantage of. Especially tourists from the Sadc region, I think we need to do more there. We are attracting regional tourists, igniting the full potential of regional tourism. Zimbabwe has a lot to offer within our region.”

Dr Chitambara said sectors such as the Information Communication Technology (ICTs) and the digital economy, are also important.

“Zimbabwe Development Agency (ZIDA) will be showcasing Zimbabwe as an investment hub. So I think this expo will be extremely beneficial for our economy, in terms of showcasing and marketing Zimbabwe as an investment and business destination,” he said.

“But of course, even beyond that, we need to continue to improve the overall business environment. I think that will be very critical. We have to be competitive. We must be able to compete with countries like South Africa and be able to do well.”

As Zimbabwe prepares to host this prestigious event, the country’s business community is brimming with excitement and anticipation.

The Sadc Presidential Business Investment Expo 2024 is poised to be a transformative moment, one that will solidify Zimbabwe’s position as a hub for investment and innovation, and pave the way for a future of shared prosperity and regional integration.–@muponderichard