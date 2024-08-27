SADC stands strong and capable as President Mnangagwa assures Zimbabwe and region of continued commitment to founding principles

Tongai Dana, Correspondent

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) was founded on the principles of reducing dependence on apartheid South Africa, fostering regional integration and promoting peace and stability. Over the decades, SADC has stood as a symbol of regional solidarity, driving forward the collective aspirations of its member states. The organisation’s vision, centred on economic well-being, social justice and regional security, has guided its initiatives and policies, making it a cornerstone of southern African diplomacy and development. At the heart of SADC’s success are its goals and objectives, which emphasise sustainable development, poverty eradication and regional integration. These objectives are not merely aspirational; they are actionable commitments that SADC member states, including Zimbabwe, strive to fulfil.

President Mnangagwa’s speech highlighted the importance of these goals, particularly as Zimbabwe assumes the SADC Chairmanship. The purpose of this article is to articulate the significance of President Mnangagwa’s assurance on both Zimbabwe and the region’s steadfast commitment to SADC’s founding principles, values, and objectives and how this is a confirmation that SADC will continue to stand strong and capable, ensuring the continued prosperity, peace and integration of the southern African region. Through a close examination of these foundational ideals and their impact on regional co-operation, the article aims to highlight the crucial role such dedication plays in maintaining SADC’s resilience and effectiveness in addressing the challenges facing its member states.

SADC Founding Principles; the Pillars That Support SADC’s Mission and Vision for southern Africa

SADC was established in 1980 as the Southern African Development Co-ordination Conference (SADCC) with the primary aim of reducing economic dependence on apartheid-era South Africa and fostering regional integration and development. This was a pivotal moment for southern Africa, as it marked the beginning of a collective effort to pursue economic self-reliance and political solidarity among the region’s newly-independent states. The transformation of SADCC into SADC in 1992, following the adoption of the Windhoek Treaty, was a significant milestone that expanded the organisation’s mandate to include the promotion of peace and security, alongside economic development. This evolution reflected the changing political landscape in southern Africa, as apartheid was dismantled and the region began to embrace a more holistic approach to development and integration.

SADC’s vision is to build a common future within a regional community that ensures economic well-being, the improvement of standards of living, social justice and peace and security for the peoples of southern Africa. This vision is closely tied to its mission, which is to promote sustainable and equitable economic growth and socio-economic development through deeper co-operation and integration, efficient and productive systems, good governance and durable peace and security. SADC’s strategic objectives include regional integration, sustainable development, poverty eradication and the enhancement of the standard of living in the region. These objectives guide the organisation’s initiatives and policies, ensuring that its activities are aligned with the broader goals of regional solidarity and progress.

SADC is built upon a set of core principles and values that serve as the foundation for its efforts to achieve regional integration and co-operation. These guiding tenets are essential for ensuring that SADC remains strong, united and capable of addressing the challenges facing the southern African region. Central to these principles is the commitment to peace and security. SADC plays a pivotal role in promoting and maintaining peace within its member states, recognising that stability is a prerequisite for sustainable development and prosperity. The organisation’s peace and security agenda include conflict prevention, management, and resolution, with mechanisms in place to address potential threats to regional stability.

Another fundamental principle of SADC is the respect for sovereignty and independence of its member states. This principle is crucial for maintaining equality among the diverse nations within the bloc, ensuring that each state retains its right to self-determination while participating in regional co-operation. The respect for sovereignty fosters an environment of mutual respect and non-interference, which is vital for the collective decision-making process that characterises SADC. This respect for sovereignty has been instrumental in SADC’s ability to function effectively as a regional organisation, allowing it to navigate complex political dynamics while promoting unity and collaboration.

SADC is also firmly committed to the principles of democracy, human rights and good governance. These values are seen as the bedrock of a just and equitable society, which is necessary for the region’s long-term stability and growth. SADC has developed various frameworks to support democratic governance and the protection of human rights across the region. The organisation’s commitment to these principles is reflected in its regular election observation missions, efforts to strengthen governance institutions, and initiatives aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability. The emphasis on democracy and human rights ensures that SADC remains not only a political and economic alliance but also a community of shared values that upholds the dignity and rights of its citizens.

These founding principles and values are not merely aspirational; they are the pillars that support SADC’s mission and vision for Southern Africa. As Zimbabwe assumes the Chairmanship of SADC, President Mnangagwa assured the region that under his watch, SADC will adhere to these principles, under Zimbabwe’s Chairmanship, SADC will remain a robust and capable organisation, able to address the challenges of the present and future, reinforcing its capacity to promote peace, security and prosperity across the region. Zimbabwe has done this before and can do more as President Mnangagwa chairs SADC.

Zimbabwe has played a significant role in SADC since its inception. As a founding member, Zimbabwe has consistently contributed to the organisation’s leadership and development. Over the years, Zimbabwe has held the SADC Chairmanship multiple times, demonstrating its commitment to regional integration and co-operation. The country has been actively involved in key SADC initiatives, including those aimed at promoting peace and security in the region. For instance, Zimbabwe’s involvement in conflict resolution efforts in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique underscores its dedication to SADC’s objectives. Additionally, Zimbabwe’s leadership in advocating for regional infrastructure projects and trade initiatives has been instrumental in advancing SADC’s development agenda.

In his acceptance speech on August 17, President Mnangagwa made a powerful statement reaffirming Zimbabwe’s unwavering commitment to the founding principles of the Southern African Development Community (SADC). Central to his address was a strong emphasis on upholding the values that have guided SADC since its inception, including the pursuit of peace, stability and regional integration. President Mnangagwa underscored Zimbabwe’s dedication to maintaining the integrity and unity of SADC, noting that the organisation’s strength lies in its collective commitment to these foundational ideals.

A key aspect of President Mnangagwa’s statement was his firm support for regional integration. He articulated the importance of deepening co-operation among SADC member states as a means of enhancing economic resilience and promoting sustainable development across the region. The President highlighted that, under Zimbabwe’s leadership, SADC would continue to prioritise initiatives that foster greater economic ties, facilitate trade and encourage the free movement of people and goods within the region. His speech resonated with the broader SADC agenda, which seeks to create a more interconnected and economically robust Southern Africa.

In addition to his commitment to regional integration, President Mnangagwa pledged to actively contribute to SADC’s goals of economic and social development. He stressed the need for collaborative efforts to address the region’s challenges, including poverty, unemployment and inequality. The President’s vision for Zimbabwe’s role within SADC includes driving forward regional projects that aim to improve infrastructure, enhance industrial capacity and boost agricultural productivity. His remarks reflect a clear alignment with SADC’s strategic objectives, which focus on uplifting the standard of living for all citizens in the region through sustainable and inclusive growth. President Mnangagwa’s speech not only reaffirmed Zimbabwe’s dedication to SADC’s core values but also set the tone for the country’s leadership in the organisation. His commitment to upholding SADC’s principles, promoting regional integration and advancing economic and social development underscores Zimbabwe’s pivotal role in ensuring that SADC remains a strong and capable regional bloc.

Indeed, SADC’s year that started on August 17 is one of promise and potential. Under Zimbabwe’s leadership, the organisation is poised to continue its journey toward greater regional integration and development. This period will be marked by efforts to deepen co-operation, strengthen economic ties and enhance the overall quality of life for the people of Southern Africa. Zimbabwe’s role in shaping this future will be characterised by a commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable development, ensuring that SADC remains a robust and capable organisation well into the future.

As Zimbabwe assumes the Chairmanship of SADC, the nation reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the founding principles and values that have long guided the organisation. These principles centred on peace and security, sovereignty and independence and the promotion of democracy and human rights are not only integral to the stability and development of the Southern African region but are also the bedrock upon which SADC’s strength and capability rest. Zimbabwe’s dedication to these values underscores its role as a steadfast member of the regional bloc, ready to lead with integrity and vision during this pivotal time. The success of SADC hinges on the collective adherence to these shared values. As such, as President Mnangagwa highlighted, all SADC member states should remain committed to upholding these principles.

Through working together, member states can ensure that the region remains resilient in the face of challenges, fostering a climate of co-operation, mutual respect and shared prosperity. The emphasis on regional solidarity is crucial, particularly as the region navigates complex global dynamics that require a unified and coherent approach. Looking ahead, as President Mnangagwa and his administration take on the responsibilities of this esteemed position, there is confidence that Zimbabwe will lead with distinction, upholding the values that make SADC a beacon of regional unity and strength. The road ahead may present challenges, but with a steadfast commitment to its core principles, SADC is well-equipped to navigate them, standing strong and capable of achieving its goals for the benefit of all its member states.