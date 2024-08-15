SADC Summit Spotlight: Urgent Call to End Child Marriage in Southern Africa

Temba Dube Online News Editor

AS the SADC People’s Summit takes place in Harare, a critical side event focused on the urgent need to end child marriage in the region will be held today, gathering experts, advocates, and policymakers to address the slow pace of progress on this critical human rights issue.

The event, hosted by Equality Now and running on 15 and 16 August, will highlight the alarming rate of child marriages in Southern Africa and the insufficient progress being made toward eradicating the practice.

“With the current trajectory, it could take up to 200 years to eliminate child marriage in the region,” reads a stark warning from UNICEF research that serves as a backdrop for the discussions.

The panel, moderated by Ms Sally Ncube, Equality Now’s Regional Representative for Southern Africa, will feature prominent voices in the fight against child marriage.

Ms Anne Musiwa, a Commissioner on the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, will present on the importance of adhering to the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child. Her rallying call will be on civil society organisations (CSOs) to engage more robustly with the African Committee and national Governments to enforce child protection laws.

Mr Sheuneni Kurasha of the SADC Parliamentary Forum will speak on the need for better oversight and monitoring of the domestication and implementation of the SADC Model Law on Ending Child Marriage.

Mr Caleb Ng’ombo, Executive Director of People Serving Girls at Risk in Malawi, will share insights from Malawi’s efforts to domesticate and implement the SADC Model Law. He will highlight that while progress has been made, challenges remain, particularly in ensuring that the law is fully implemented and enforced at all levels of government.

In Zambia, the SADC Model Law has been instrumental in advocacy efforts, according to Ms Womba Wanki, Executive Director of Generation Alive.

Ms Wanki will discuss how civil society advocacy led to the amendment of Zambia’s Marriages Act in 2023, a significant step forward in protecting girls from early marriage. She will also highlight ongoing debates around the Matrimonial Causes Bill, which could further strengthen protections for girls.

Ms Judy Gitau, Africa Regional Coordinator for Equality Now, will speak to the broader opportunities for the SADC community to adopt a multi-sectoral approach to end child marriage. Drawing on experiences from other African countries, Ms Gitau will outline the importance of cross-border collaboration and sharing best practices to accelerate progress.

The session is expected to conclude with a call to action for all stakeholders to intensify their efforts in ending child marriage. Delegates will co-created an advocacy campaign agenda, which will be presented to SADC Heads of State.

The agenda will lay bare key recommendations for accelerating the implementation of the SADC Model Law and protecting children already affected by child marriage.

The SADC End Child Marriage Campaign, which will the focus of the 15 August discussions, seeks to mobilise greater action at the regional and national levels. The campaign aims to protect girls from the harmful effects of child marriage, including sexual and gender-based violence, and to ensure that those already in marriages are supported and protected.

(For media inquiries, contact Sally Ncube at [email protected] or +263773030527.)