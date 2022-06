Liverpool have agreed a €41 million deal to sell Sadio Mane to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The Reds will get a fixed €32 million euros with an additional €6 million based on appearances and €3 million based on individual and team achievements.

The forward was approaching the final year of his contract with the Reds, who turned down two bids from Bayern before accepting their latest offer.

The 30-year-old joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2016.