Safeguarding value of ZiG: Strategies for Govt to combat manipulation by shops

Abednego Sibanda, [email protected]

Zimbabwe has been grappling with economic challenges, including high inflation and currency depreciation, prompting the introduction of a new currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG). The introduction of ZiG, backed by gold, precious minerals and foreign currency, holds the promise of stabilising the economy and addressing inflationary pressures.

However, research has shown that some retailers are charging separate prices in ZiG that exceed the stipulated interbank rate. This disparity in pricing normally leads to inflated costs when converted to US dollares, creating a situation where the same products are cheaper when purchased in US dollars on the black market.

Consequently, consumers are increasingly driven to seek US dollars on the black market to purchase goods from smaller shops that exclusively transact in US dollars.

This manipulation by shops poses a significant threat to the value of ZiG and the stability of the Zimbabwe economy. In this report, we will explore strategies that the government could possibly implement to safeguard the value of ZiG with a focus on the retail trading practices.

Regulatory Framework and Enforcement

To combat price manipulation by shops, the government must take decisive action to bolster its regulatory framework governing pricing practices. It is crucial to establish clear and stringent guidelines that explicitly prohibit price discrimination based on the currency used, ensuring equal treatment for all consumers in the marketplace.

To effectively uphold these regulations, robust enforcement mechanisms need to be put in place. For example, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe or the Competition and Tariff Commission, as key regulatory bodies in Zimbabwe, should be entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring compliance, investigating potential violations, and imposing penalties as necessary to deter businesses from engaging in unfair practices.

By strengthening the regulatory framework and ensuring strict enforcement through the designated regulatory body, the government can protect consumers from exploitation, promote fair competition, and uphold the integrity and stability of ZiG, thereby fostering increased trust and confidence in the national economy.

Transparency and Accountability

Enhancing transparency in pricing practices is crucial to prevent manipulation by shops. The government should mandate shops to display prices in both ZiG and US dollars to facilitate price comparison for consumers. Establishing reporting mechanisms for price discrepancies and conducting regular audits can promote accountability among businesses and deter unfair pricing practices.

Monitoring and Surveillance

Regular monitoring and surveillance of shops and businesses are essential to detect and deter price manipulation. To fortify these efforts, it is recommended that the government establish a taskforce dedicated to the meticulous monitoring of pricing practices across various sectors.

This taskforce should be equipped with the necessary resources and authority to conduct thorough inspections, investigate any reported cases of price manipulation, and swiftly respond to emerging threats to market stability. By actively monitoring the market, the government can identify instances of manipulation early and take decisive action to address them.

Interbank Rate Compliance

Compliance with the stipulated interbank rate is crucial for maintaining the stability of ZiG. In order to safeguard against potential risks associated with currency manipulation and ensure the effective implementation of interbank rate policies, it is recommended that a robust framework of regular audits and stringent inspections be put in place. These monitoring mechanisms serve as essential tools for verifying compliance among businesses and detecting any instances of non-conformity to the prescribed exchange rates.

Consumer Education and Protection

Empowering consumers with knowledge about fair pricing practices and their rights is essential in safeguarding the value of ZiG. Public awareness campaigns should be launched to educate consumers on how to identify price manipulation and report violations.

Establishing consumer protection agencies can provide a channel for consumers to seek assistance in cases of price manipulation.Safeguarding the value of ZiG requires a multi-faceted approach that addresses manipulation by shops and ensures compliance with the interbank rate.

By implementing robust regulatory frameworks, enhancing transparency, monitoring pricing practices, enforcing interbank rate compliance, and educating consumers, the government can protect the value of ZiG and promote a fair and stable economic environment. Through these efforts, the government can combat price manipulation, restore public trust in the currency, and foster sustainable economic growth.