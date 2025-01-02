Sai Mart Takes Over Choppies Zimbabwe Operations

Online Writer

NANAVAC (PTY) LTD, trading as Choppies Zimbabwe, has officially announced the transfer of its operations to Sai Mart, effective 1 January.

Sai Mart, owned by Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi, has been operating six branches in Bulawayo and will now take over Choppies’ operations across the country.

In a statement, Choppies assured stakeholders that the transition would be seamless, with no job losses for employees.

“This serves to notify you that the Choppies business in Zimbabwe has been sold to Sai Mart. “Kindly note that business operations will continue as normal, without any disturbances,” read the notice.

The company also confirmed that all local staff, including management and general employees, have been retained under Sai Mart.

“On behalf of Choppies Management and the board of directors we would like to take this opportunity to thank all our valued customers and stakeholders for their support,” reads the notice,” the statement added.

Choppies had announced its intention to exit the Zimbabwean market in November last year, citing a strategic decision to focus on sustainable growth and profitability across its regional operations.

The Botswana-based retail giant first entered the Zimbabwean market in 2013 by acquiring several Spar outlets. It expanded further in 2014 by establishing a distribution centre to enhance its supply chain.

However, in recent years, Choppies faced mounting challenges in adapting to Zimbabwe’s evolving retail landscape. A significant shift in consumer behavior saw more shoppers migrating to the informal retail sector, resulting in a 30 percent decline in foot traffic at formal retail outlets.