Saint Floew brings “Rise and Lead” album tour to Bulawayo

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Silas Mavende hit-maker Saint Floew, is set to bring his Rise and Lead Album Tour to Cosmopolitan Club in Bulawayo tomorrow.

The show will feature performances by Shabach the Band, Asaph and Fab G. They will be backed by renowned DJs Tef Keezy, DJ Wellyonz, and Ras Obido.

Saint Floew’s latest album, “Rise and Lead” has been receiving rave reviews and it has been making waves across the country. The album was launched last month in Harare at a show that was attended by thousands of people. The album has 14 tracks which include Wero, Toenda Here, Jive, Stress Free and Musodzi.

Cosmopolitan Club marketing consultant, Ntando Ndlovu said all is in place for the show.

“The stage is set for the “Cheka” and “Silas Mavende” hit-maker and we’re anxiously waiting for his arrival in the city. We’re receiving positive feedback from patrons on various social media outlets so we anticipate a buzzing show,” Ndlovu said.

– @TashaMutsiba