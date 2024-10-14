Saintfloew sets sights on Southern Africa’s Hip-Hop scene with Kwesta collabo

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

AFTER a tumultuous year marked by ditching the Zim Hip Hop Awards and a snub from the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama), local rapper Saintfloew, born Tawanda Mambo, is poised for a major breakthrough in the hip-hop scene.

His recent collaboration with South African rapper Kwesta on the track, “Bag RaJahman” signals a bold new chapter in his career.

Released just last Thursday, “Bag RaJahman” has already garnered nearly 400 000 views on YouTube and trended at #1 on music charts, showcasing Saintfloew’s potential to capture the hearts of hip-hop fans across Southern Africa.

According to sources close to the matter, this collaboration, which many might not have anticipated, stems from a performance at the Bulawayo Shutdown gig during the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) back in April, where the two artistes shared the stage.

The song itself is a vibrant fusion of Zimbabwean and South African musical styles, celebrating ambition and the relentless pursuit of success.

It opens with a lively kwaito-influenced beat that sets a dynamic tone, seamlessly blending nostalgic township rhythms with contemporary hip-hop.

The production, crafted by KayzMade It, Money Cure, and Jamal No Limits, further enhances this unique sound.

Kwesta, widely known as Da King of African Rap (DaKAR) laces some deep-toned rap verses, leading the track with reflections on money, ambition, and the struggles of achieving success.

His lyrics resonate not just in South Africa, but across the continent, creating a powerful connection with listeners.

Following this, Saintfloew delivers energetic Shona verses, showcasing his lyrical talent while expressing admiration for Kwesta and his aspirations for success with the line, “ndoda bag sera Jahman (I want to have money like Kwesta).”

A close look at the music video, directed by Slowsman Films, one notices that it captures the essence of urban life in high-density suburbs that have shaped both artistes’ careers.

It features vibrant visuals of local hangouts and communities, emphasising the song’s themes of ambition and the hustle for wealth.

With slow, deliberate dance moves and a stylish streetwear aesthetic, the video complements the laid-back yet confident vibe of the track.

This collaboration is more than just a musical effort; it represents a cross-cultural celebration of Southern African influences, highlighting the power of collaboration in African music.

As Saintfloew embarks on this journey, he also recently signed a distribution deal with Virgin Music Group, a significant milestone aimed at amplifying his global reach.

As the buzz around “Bag RaJahman” continues to grow, Saintfloew has the potential to conquer the hip-hop scene and elevate his career to new heights.

Whether this song becomes the key to his success remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: he is on the right path, ready to make his mark in the sector. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu