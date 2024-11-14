Sakhile Dube gears up for Miss Universe preliminary rounds. . . eyes top 25 spot

The Miss Universe 2024 pageant officially began on Monday with a series of activities for the participants and heats up today with the preliminary rounds, including the National Costume Show, where each contestant will showcase their country’s traditional attire. The famous Swimsuit Parade will also take place today, with the top 25 finalists set to be selected.

For the first time in 17 years, Mexico will host the world’s most prestigious beauty pageant at Arena Ciudad de Mexico in the northern part of Mexico City. A total of 130 of the world’s most beautiful women will compete for the coveted Miss Universe title in the 73rd edition of the competition.

Zimbabwe is being represented by 28-year-old Sakhile Dube, who will today don a national costume designed by Jasper Mandizera from one of the country’s leading fashion brands, Ivhu Tribe. Mandizera previously designed Brooke Bruk Jackson’s dress for the National Costume Day at the 2023 Miss Universe, which was widely praised.

Over the past few weeks, the contestants have had the opportunity to explore Mexico’s rich culture, with trips to historic locations like Merida, Guadalajara and the iconic pyramids of Teotihuacan.

Dube, who has captured the hearts of fans worldwide, is being hailed as one of the top contenders and widely recognised as “Africa’s front-runner”.

Since her arrival two weeks ago, she has impressed both fans and fellow contestants with her poise, style, and engaging personality. Social media has been abuzz with support as fans rave about her elegance, highlighting her meticulously crafted looks and her collaborations with top designers.

Just yesterday, Dube was named among the Missosology Hot 5 Miss Universe picks, showcasing the significant impact she has made.

Today, the pageant’s selection committee, made up of beauty experts, will choose 25 finalists, along with four regional candidates from Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

On Saturday, the 12 finalists will be chosen for the contest ahead of the finale on Sunday. The glitzy event will air live for Central African viewers at 4am.

The new Miss Universe will succeed Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua, who was crowned Miss Universe 2023 and will pass on the crown to the next champion.

The Miss Universe Zimbabwe national director, Tendai Hunda, expressed confidence in Dube’s preparation and thanked stakeholders for their support.

“Sakhile is well-trained and groomed. In terms of her walk, she was coached in France, and she also underwent question-and-answer therapy with some reputable lifestyle and speech coaches. She’s well-articulated and has become a force to reckon with when it comes to presentation.

“We’re very confident in her, and this is a proud moment for Zimbabwe. With continued support, we can make history,” Hunda said.

She went on to encourage people to continue showing their support by voting for Dube on the Miss Universe website to help secure her spot in the top 30. – Online/Showbiz Reporter