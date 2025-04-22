Sakhile Dube reflects on life-changing Miss Universe journey

Laura Maposa, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

AS Sakhile Dube prepares to pass on her Miss Universe Zimbabwe crown next month, she has taken a moment to reflect on her transformative journey, one that saw her proudly represent the nation on the global stage and make history, by finishing in the Top 30 at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico.

Looking back, Dube described the experience as nothing short of life-changing.

“As I prepare to hand over the Miss Universe Zimbabwe crown, I can’t help but reflect on how this incredible journey has transformed my life. From personal growth to advocating for causes close to my heart, every moment has been a stepping stone towards empowerment and self-discovery,” she said.

Her reign was not just about glitz and glamour. Dube championed causes through two impactful initiatives, the Zibusiso Charity Foundation, which supports underprivileged communities and Zie The Label, a fashion brand that merges style with social good.

“The Zibusiso Foundation focuses on education, healthcare and empowerment, while Zie The Label channels fashion into a force for change. A portion of all proceeds supports charitable efforts,” she said.

Recently, Dube was on the other side of the runway, serving as part of the selection panel during the Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2025 auditions held in Bulawayo. And she was deeply impressed by what she saw.

“I was blown away by the quality of the contestants. The auditions went very well, and I’m grateful to every girl who took the time to show up. They’re all beautiful, confident, and determined. Zimbabwe is certainly on the right path when it comes to presenting world-class models,” she said.

Dube said seeing the next generation of beauty queens reminded her of how far the country had come in embracing diverse expressions of beauty and individuality.

“One of the most exciting things about representing Zimbabwe internationally is how our pageant embraces inclusivity. Beauty is not just appearance, it’s about the mind, body and soul,and the desire to uplift others.”

To the 2025 hopefuls, Dube had this advice: “Confidence and authenticity are everything. Be proud of your uniqueness, and don’t try to replicate what you’ve seen on TV or from previous queens. Your story matters. And remember, your hair is your natural crown, and your smile is your superpower.” She closed with a heartfelt message for her successor: “Connect with others, stay resilient, and use this platform to uplift and inspire. Enjoy every moment, and most of all, have fun.”

At the 72nd Miss Universe pageant last year, Dube made history by placing in the Top 30, a milestone for Zimbabwe. That year, Denmark’s Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, 21, took the crown, with Nigeria’s Chidimma Adetshina and Mexico’s Maria Fernanda Beltran placing second and third, respectively.

“The journey opened many doors and challenged me in the best ways. If you win the title, know that you carry the country on your shoulders — but you’re never alone. The organisation stands by you every step of the way,” Dube told hopefuls.