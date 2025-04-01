Sakunda Holdings CEO to headline Bulawayo investment indaba

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

Sakunda Holdings chief executive officer, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, is set to headline the Bulawayo Metropolitan Provincial Investment Indaba, which begins on Wednesday.

The two-day event will bring together key stakeholders, including representatives from the City of Bulawayo, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, the National University of Science and Technology, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, and the Zimbabwe School of Mines, along with other private sector players.

According to the official programme, Mr Tagwirei will be the guest of honour.

Other notable attendees include the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Judith Ncube, and JRG Contracting CEO, James Ross Goddard.

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company’s Chief Finance Officer, Mr Innocent Tshuma, is expected to present on key infrastructure projects, including the construction of a convention center, a three-star hotel and high-end retail shops.

Meanwhile, Mr Goddard will speak on the role of the private sector in devolution and local economic development.