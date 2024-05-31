Salon manager faces 27 counts of fraud

Midlands Bureau Chief

A manager at Elite Saloon in Gweru has been arrested for allegedly defrauding the salon’s owner of approximately US$10 000.

Authorities allege that Elizabeth Dera (44), misrepresented the number of tenants renting shops at the salon to Nolwazi Mpala from January 2022 to January 2024.

Dera reportedly informed Mpala that there were only 20 tenants, when in fact there were 28.

Prosecutors further allege that Dera collected US$100 in monthly rent from each of the 28 tenants.

However, Mpala had not authorised any rent increase, with the standard rate being US$80 per month.

Dera appeared before Gweru magistrate Mr Nixon Mangoti facing 27 counts of fraud related to the alleged discrepancies. She pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody until next week for the continuation of the case.

According to the prosecutor, Mr Bongani Mavuto, Mpala employed Dera as the manager of Elite Saloon in March 2015. Dera’s responsibilities included collecting rent from the salon’s tenants, with the standard rate being US$80 per month per tenant.

“However, during the period from January 2022 to January 2024, she misinformed the complainant that she had 20 instead of 28 tenants. After collecting rentals from the 28 tenants, Dera handed over rentals for 20 tenants while pocketing the rest,” he said.

Mr Mavuto said the complainant became suspicious and discovered that Dera had allegedly lied about the number of tenants. Further investigations showed that the accused would also allegedly inflate rentals for the tenants who are also complainants in this case.

“The accused told the complainants that the rent was raised to US$100 knowing very well that it was still US$80,” said Mr Mavuto.

The tenant started paying $100 from July 2023 to January 2024.

A report was made to the police, leading to the arrest of Dera.