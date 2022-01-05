“Samanyemba not inspired by Dewa” – K.Martin

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

A DECADE ago, the late sungura maestro, Tongai “Dewa” Moyo and Utakataka Express released a song titled Samanyemba and it became an instant hit.

Last month, Bulawayo artiste and producer, K. Martin (real name Martin Dhliwayo) released his Amapiano equivalent which he said was not inspired by Dewa though.

“Samanyemba is about a guy who drinks and gets wasted a lot, loves fun, is a crowd pleaser and generally has misplaced priorities in life. The song is in stark contrast to the Samanyemba song that Dewa sang back in the day.

“So to clear the air, the song was not inspired by Dewa in any way. It was just one to dance along to,” said the Authentic Records stable owner.

The Amapiano hit song which was released on Christmas Day was mixed by Collin from Konnect Records and mastered by K.Martin himself.

The instrumental was collectively engineered by Apollo Soule and Collin.

K.Martin whose first song was released in 2015 has two albums to his name, “Ghetto Hustler” and “On my life.”

The Mpopoma-based artiste said that he drew inspiration from the late American rapper Tupac Shakur and also South Africa’s former Teargas member, KO. – @eMKlass_49