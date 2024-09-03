‘Same sex lovers’ nabbed on sodomy charges

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

A FIGHT over missing money and inadvertently disclosing to police about their living arrangements that resulted in acts of sodomy landed two Harare men in court for engaging in a same sex relationship.

Tavimbanashe Chawatama (28) and Leonard Nyakudya (25) appeared before the Harare Magistrates’ Court on sodomy on Monday and were granted bail of US$50.

They are expected back in court on 6 September.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), it is the State’s case that the two men got into a relationship sometime in August 2023.

They lived together and allegedly had consensual same sex relations.

The State alleges that they would sometimes record themselves in the act using their mobile phones.

The matter came to light on 27 August, 2024 when an altercation arose between the two wherein the first accused person accused the second of infidelity. The argument escalated and the second accused decided to move out of the house.

When the second accused person was about to leave the house, the first accused noticed that his money was missing.

The two accused decided to involve the police to resolve the issue of the missing money. The accused persons inadvertently furnished the police with details of the crime of sodomy as they narrated the issue of the missing money and their living arrangements resulting in their subsequent arrest.

