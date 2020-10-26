‘Sanctions a weapon of mass destruction’

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has described illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe as a weapon of mass destruction which is deceitfully presented to the world as targeted while severely affecting ordinary vulnerable citizens.

The President said this yesterday to mark the second anniversary of the Sadc Anti-Sanctions Day.

Last year in August, the regional bloc during the Sadc Heads of State and Government summit set aside October 25 as a day to denounce and castigate sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe as they were affecting the region.

This year the day was commemorated under the theme: “Resilience, Solidarity and Progress in a Sanctions Environment.”

President Mnangagwa commended Zimbabweans for standing firm in spite of hardships caused by the illegal embargo.

President Mnangagwa said sanctions have affected all the country’s economic sectors and should be removed unconditionally.

He commended the Sadc bloc for standing in solidarity with Zimbabwe against the illegal sanctions as they aim to further the neo-colonial agenda.

“The cumulative effect of these illegal sanctions has been devastating in every sector of our economy. Sanctions are a blunt coercive instrument with far reaching implications on the ordinary people, especially women, children, youths, the elderly, people with disabilities and those suffering from chronic illnesses. My country’s citizens have fallen victim to this indiscriminate weapon of mass destruction which is being deceitfully presented to the world as targeted,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Furthermore, sanctions have limited Zimbabwe’s capacity to respond to the Covid- 19 pandemic. However, we are grateful to those nations and organisations who have stood by us and supported us in fighting the pandemic. Sanctions are without doubt a form of aggression against my country and a tool of regime change.”

He said as part of the regime change agenda, the country’s detractors have also embarked on a vicious cyber-attack and hostile propaganda campaign calculated to divide Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa said sanctions undermine the country’s cohesion.

“The cyber-attacks on my country are built on gross falsehoods and non-existent narratives of a nation in crisis. I would like to once again reiterate that there is no crisis in Zimbabwe. We are a peaceful nation, on the path of implementing robust reforms across all socio-economic and political spheres to entrench Constitutionalism. Our focus is on improving the quality of life of our people and leap-frogging our national development,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said while citizens have achieved resilience, Zimbabweans should aim for economic productivity as a measure to fight the illegal sanctions.

“Our people have borne the brunt of these illegal sanctions. They continue to make huge sacrifices for our sovereignty and territorial integrity. I applaud their resilience, courage, fortitude, and unflinching determination in enduring the impacts of the illegal sanctions. As a nation, let us never doubt the certainty of our victory over these illegal inhumane embargo,” he said.

“We must continue to increase production and productivity’’ across all sectors of the economy. Sadc deserves a Zimbabwe which can play its effective and strategic role towards the achievement of regional integration and collective prosperity.”

President Mnangagwa urged the country to aim for economic growth through utilising intra-regional and continental synergies.

He said despite sanctions that are imposed on Zimbabwe, Government remains committed to be part of the community of nations.

President Mnangagwa commended the European Union for lifting the sanctions that it had imposed on Zimbabwe which he said was a step towards normalising relations.

“We urge the United States of America and the United Kingdom to reciprocate the hand of peace and friendship Zimbabwe has extended. Our hand of friendship remains stretched out to all.

In light of the above, “Zimbabwe is open for business and dialogue” and stands ready to welcome investments into our mining, agriculture, tourism, manufacturing and infrastructure development sectors, among others,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (Zidera) and Executive Orders imposed on Zimbabwe by America has seen Zimbabwe failing to access multi-lateral and financial support from the International Financial Institutions, affecting the growth of the economy.

The embargo, he said, was affecting the country as it pursues United Nations Sustainable Development Agenda 2030 and the country’s upper middle-income status target.

He commended global leaders including UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachellet for standing firm in calling for the removal of sanctions against Zimbabwe.

“We are also appreciative of the many more voices calling for the unconditional removal of these illegal sanctions. This posture by Sadc is indeed in line with our mantra. ‘an injury to one is an injury to all.’ Going forward, Africa and Sadc must resolutely consolidate the gains of constitutive acts, solidarity acts, solidarity, unity of purpose and peace in defending one another in the face of foreign aggression and all arms at neo-imperialism. Africa is an awakening giant equipped with its rich heritage and indigenous knowledge system of ubuntu which says, ‘I am because we are’’. Let us be, our brother’s keeper and protector,” he said,

“Additionally, let us leverage on the abundant and diverse natural resources within Africa to grow our economies and improve the quality of life of our people. In line with the Sadc Industrialisation Strategy and in the context of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, mutual corporation and trade must be promoted.” — @nqotshili