Sanctions: Human capital success story

THE country’s human capital development is one of Zimbabwe’s success stories and has cushioned the country against illegal sanctions.

Following the imposition of illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe in the early 2000s, the country saw a mass exodus of its skilled personnel as they migrated to other countries for better opportunities.

This trend has continued over the years, as teachers, nurses, doctors among other professionals have left the country in search of greener pastures due to sanctions induced economic challenges.

The professionals that migrated to countries such as United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, Canada among other nations have become the country’s brand ambassadors with their work ethic.

Some of them have occupied high ranking positions in global economies.

Their work ethic and skills are part of a legacy of human capital development which started when the country attained independence, making education accessible to all.

It is not surprising that during the Zimbabwe-Rwanda Investment and Trade Conference which occurred recently, President Paul Kagame said his country was keen to hire Zimbabwean teachers.

Diaspora-based Zimbabweans in 2020 sent home remittances amounting to nearly US$1 billion as they supported their families back home.

Others including the Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube have returned home to lend their skills to Government.

Many others have invested back in the country as home is always the best.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said the country’s human capital success story will not be complete if it not tied to deliberate investments in the education sector.

While at independence, there was only a single university to accommodate the whole student population, the country has managed to construct a university and teacher’s college in each of the country’s 10 provinces.

“When we got independent the first thing that we did was to make sure that there is a school in every part of the country both primary and secondary school. The communities made tremendous investments into education. That foundation, was very good. We were affected by sanctions and there was a time we did not have any resources to plough into education,” said Prof Mavima.

“But the moment we got the opportunity we have started again to invest into education. You can see what is happening at the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry, the competence-based curriculum, which is already transforming an already good education system into a more practical oriented.

You can also see what is happening at the Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Ministry with Education 5.0.”

Education 5.0 aims at producing graduates who are innovative and problem solvers.

He said the investment into the education has seen the country’s skilled labourers being the pride of the nation as they have occupied high ranking positions at global level.

Prof Mavima said the work ethic that has been exhibited by the country’s citizens in the international world is a result of grounded education policy.

He commended the co-operation between Government and communities in sustaining the country’s education.

“Most of the schools have continued to be sustained by the communities, parents who have been paying the levies and school fees.

We also value what the Government has also done in terms continuous training of teachers. We really did a lot of investment, what we need to do is to ensure that we sustain that investment. We need to put a lot of money as Government into infrastructure this is why the President has said we need to build 3 000 schools,” he said.

Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) chief executive officer Dr Sifiso Ndlovu said it was worth noticing how diasporans have managed to fly the country’s flag in nations they have settled in after leaving the country.

He said their success story is linked to the training they got in the country’s institutions where they learnt high level of professionalism and ethical conduct.

“However, what is unfortunate is that excellent skills have not been utilized for the transformation of Zimbabwe. Of course, Zimbabwe has gained through the financial resources they send home for the sustenance of their families,” he said.

Dr Ndlovu said the illegal sanctions imposed on the country remains a dent for the country to achieve its full potential.

“The West should own up to its sanctions, it can’t claim that the sanctions are targeting individuals and several organisations when they are hurting ordinary people. When sanctions are imposed on banks where ordinary Zimbabweans are banking it means sanctions are hurting ordinary people. It will be even difficult for Zimbabweans in the diaspora to send their money via some banks as they are black listed.

“It means the country’s citizens based in the diaspora may have difficulties investing back home as some of the country financial institutions are treated as if they are involved in money laundering when they are not,” said Dr Ndlovu.

He said blacklisting of companies that stand to benefit ordinary citizens is equivalent to killing ordinary citizens.

Dr Ndlovu said it was high time that the West come to terms that the land question can never be reversed and it will be prudent for the erstwhile nations to chart new socio-economic alliance with Zimbabwe. – @nqotshili.