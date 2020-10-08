Sanctions hurting whole Sadc region

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE negative impact of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe is spilling to countries in the Sadc region hence bloc’s stance to stand with the country in calling for their removal.

The sanctions have caused serious migration of Zimbabweans to neighbouring countries due to the effects of the illegal embargoes on job creation in the country.

This is said to be causing strain in the neighboring countries whose economies are also feeling the pinch of the sanctions.

Sadc last year set aside October 25 to stand in solidarity with Zimbabwe in calling for the removal of the illegal sanctions, as they were affecting the whole region.

Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Trade chairperson Cde Kindness Paradza, said it was no mistake that the region is standing with Zimbabwe in calling for the removal of the illegal embargoes.

“Our economy was destroyed because of sanctions. That is why Sadc now has recognised that these sanctions are devastating the whole region. The economies of the regional countries have also been affected by the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe. So, the whole region is under sanctions. That is why we are saying October 25, we demonstrate to all those who have imposed sanctions on us. The United States of America, the European Union and we say as Sadc we reject these sanctions,” said Cde Paradza.

He said Zimbabwe is expected to hold another demonstration this year to denounce the illegal sanctions on October 25 and President Mnangagwa will direct on how it will be done in view of Covid-19 restrictions.

Cde Paradza said they were also engaging the countries that imposed sanctions on the country as part of the reengagement processes.

“Last year, we went to Sweden as part of our reengagement programme. So, we are complementing Government’s efforts as Parliament in terms of reengagement. As the President said, we are going to engage and reengage. From reengagement the good thing is that we are talking with the countries that imposed sanctions on us,” said Cde Paradza.

He commended the Government was implementing electoral and media reforms which has been among the bone of contention.

Cde Paradza said while Government implements reforms, it cannot lose sight that sanctions have been imposed to effect regime change agenda by the western countries.

“Regime change has been their main project, so we are resisting that and for the past 20 years we have been resisting that. This stems from the fact that Government of President Robert Mugabe then decided to take ownership of our land, so because of that they have not forgiven us. We are trying by all means to make sure that they remove Zanu-PF from power but that is not going to let happen,” said Cde Paradza.

He said his committee supports the Patriotic Act proposed by Government.

Cde Paradza said citizens should guard against being used by foreigner to cause divisions in the country.

“As Zimbabweans we must remain patriotic, resolute in our agenda to make we are free chart our destiny as Zimbabweans and not to be used by foreigners. This is very important and this is why we are going to have a Patriotic Act so that we punish all Zimbabweans who go out there and condemn their motherland,” said Cde Paradza. — @nqotshili