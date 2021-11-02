Sanctions removal to boost Zim’s climate change fight

02 Nov, 2021 - 15:11 0 Views
Sanctions removal to boost Zim’s climate change fight President Mnangagwa addressed the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26.

The Chronicle

Africa Moyo in GLASGOW, Scotland

The removal of illegal economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West will enhance the country’s chances of meeting its commitments aimed at fighting climate change, President Mnangagwa has said.

He said this today while addressing the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, which is underway here.

Zimbabwe targets to cut carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030, and President Mnangagwa wants developed countries to support vulnerable nations contribute the least to climate change.

The President also took the opportunity to invite investors to take up opportunities in Zimbabwe.

 

 

