Sandra Ndebele donates books to boost education in Ward 20

Representing Sandra Ndebele is Ms Mengezi Ndlovu (right) handing over books to Herentals Group of Schools's Matabeleland regional manager Ms Thulani Chiponda(in red top).

Nokuthaba Brita Ncube, [email protected]

RENOWNED artiste and Bulawayo Ward 20 councillor, Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi, has launched a significant initiative aimed at enhancing the educational development of local students.

Over the past two months, she has donated thousands of books to schools within Ward 20, benefiting numerous institutions and students.

The recipient schools include Nkulumane Herentals Primary and Secondary, Mgoqo Primary School, St Ernley ECD Centre, Mncumbatha Secondary School, and Mandwandwe High School, among others.

Representing the councillor, Mengezi Ndlovu, Ndebele-Sibindi’s personal assistant, explained that the motivation behind the book donation is to foster a culture of reading among children, while addressing concerns that teachers are not fulfilling their roles.

“From today, no child in Ward 20 will have the excuse of not being able to read. Future generations will benefit from this initiative, and we anticipate a significant improvement in pass rates at our local schools,” Ndlovu said.

Ndlovu further highlighted that local students often struggle with confidence, especially in English, when interacting with peers from more affluent schools. With the donation of books, she believes there will be a noticeable improvement in both their language skills and overall academic performance.

Thulani Chiponda, the Matabeleland regional manager for Herentals Group of Schools, acknowledged that the donation would be invaluable in helping students prepare for exams and expand their reading horizons.

“This donation will go a long way in helping learners widen their reading materials and better prepare for their examinations,” Chiponda stated.

He also expressed gratitude for the donation, assuring that the resources would be effectively used. A senior teacher from the Herentals group shared that the donation was a game-changer, as the school previously lacked a library and sufficient reading materials. With the newly stocked library, the teacher hopes to see improvements in the students’ language skills, particularly in English.

“At Herentals, we emphasise the importance of our students speaking English, and they can only do so by reading. With these textbooks and novels, we’re optimistic about the progress we’ll see,” the senior teacher said.

Sibonisiwe Ncube-Bhebhe, a facilitator at St Ernley ECD Centre, expressed her appreciation for the donation, noting that as a new centre, the gesture was particularly meaningful.

“This kind gesture shows that our councillors genuinely care about our children’s future, recognising the importance of early literacy skills and fostering pre-reading habits from a young age,” Ncube-Bhebhe said.

Parents also shared their appreciation. Shylet Chinyande, a parent, explained that the donation would greatly enhance their children’s reading skills, providing engaging material that would occupy their spare time productively.

“This is a wonderful gift. Instead of just playing, they’ll now have materials that will help them improve their reading,” Chinyande said.

Another parent expressed relief at the financial burden lifted by the donation, recognising the significant impact it would have on their children’s education.

The learners, too, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the donation, with many students noting that the new reading materials would enrich their educational journeys.

Ndebele-Sibindi’s initiative is proving to be a valuable contribution to the education sector in Ward 20, offering students the tools they need to succeed academically.