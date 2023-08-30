Sandra Ndebele thanks voters for support

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

SANDRA Ndebele-Sibindi has thanked residents in Nkulumane 12 Ward 20 for their unwavering love and support, despite losing the council seat to Simbarashe Ndlovu in the just-ended harmonised elections.

In a statement, Ndebele-Sibindi vowed to continue working hard and making a positive impact in various areas in the ward.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Nkulumane 12 Ward 20 residents for the unwavering love and support that they showed towards my team and I before, during and after the election period.

“This is not an experience that will be taken lightly. It will be used as a learning curve in the near future. Despite not securing the position that we were running for, we do promise to continue working hard and remaining a positive influence in all areas that we can,” reads the statement.

Ndebele-Sibindi expressed appreciation to the constituents who cast their votes in support of her campaign for the council seat.

“We will keep pushing and working hard towards our goal. We are forever winners for trying and for that, we should be proud of ourselves.

“To the people that voted for us thank you very much for believing in our vision,” said Ndebele- Sibindi.