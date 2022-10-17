Sandy, Hope Rusike off to Portugal for World Music Expo

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

SANDRA Ndebele, Hope Masike, Melody Zambuko and Maxwell Mugaba have left the country for Lisbon, Portugal where they will be attending the 2022 World Music Expo (WOMEX).

This international fair brings together professionals from the worlds of folk, roots, ethnic and traditional music and also includes concerts, conferences, and documentary films.

In a statement National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) communication and marketing manager, Rodney Ruwende said the artists are being headed by the NACZ executive director Nicholas Moyo.

“A Zimbabwean delegation comprising music sector practitioners and government representatives has left Harare for Lisbon, Portugal to attend the 2022 World Music Expo (WOMEX), which runs from October 19 to 23. The trip is being facilitated by Unesco as part of enhancing the implementation of Zimbabwe’s Music strategy by creating networking opportunities for practitioners in the local music sector.

“The delegation, headed by the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) executive director, Mr Nicholas Moyo comprises NACZ board member and musician Hope Masike and Music Strategy National Team Members Melody Zambuko (Music Crossroads Academy), Maxwell Mugaba (Music

Promoter) and Sandra Ndebele (Musician),” said Moyo in the statement.

The statement read that Zimbabwe is among the three countries that have their music facilitated by Unesco.

“Zimbabwe, Costa Rica, and Jamaica are three countries that are currently working on their music sectors that have been facilitated by Unesco to participate in the biggest global music industry event

of the year.

“Before departure, Unesco organized a preparatory workshop for the group where virtual tools to help in trip preparations, networking, and intercultural communication were shared in order to enhance participation at the global music fair.”

The trip is expected to underline the importance of policies to artists as they will get to interact with practitioners from different countries and share experiences about the operations of the music sector in the various participating nations.

Founded in 1994, WOMEX is the biggest gathering of music industry practitioners bringing together over 2 600 professionals with seven stages, over 700 exhibitions and more than 100 speakers aiming to support and strengthen the role of culture around the globe. – @SeehYvonne