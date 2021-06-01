Sandy shifts focus to acting, joins Becky Casting

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Locals should expect to see talented dancer and songstress, Sandra “Sandy” Ndebele on the big or small screens are she has joined fast-rising South African casting agency, Becky Casting with the hope to be scouted for an acting role.

The casting agency that is run by a local, Bekezela “Becky” Dube, has been making headlines back home following their involvement with Madlela Skhobokhobo and Madam Boss who they cast for various acting roles in the neighbouring country recently.

Following these two’s participation, some creatives have been left in admiration with the likes of Sandy joining the casting agency to also try their luck.

Commenting on this move, Sandy, a former Iyasa member who is not new to the world of acting said she cannot wait to unpack her forgotten talent. Having acted on Stealers, a production that was shown on DStv’s Zambezi Magic and Stephen Chifunyise’s Mwembe Rudzi, Sandy said she believes she has what it takes.

“I’m Sandy. Whatever I touch turns to gold. I’m taking on one of my passions, acting, as I want to play a huge role in changing the face of our film industry.

“Great things are in store ahead and people should expect to see me a lot on their screens as I mean business,” said Sandy.

Asked where she got her acting training from, Sandy said: “We were trained on theatre back in the days when I was at Iyasa and at times, I’d go for refresher courses in South Africa to stay abreast.”

Explaining why she decided to sign up with Becky Casting, Sandy said it was because of the opportunities they are presenting to locals and their reputation.

The performer who recently enrolled with the Midlands State University for a Bachelor of Social Sciences Music Business, Musicology and Technology Honours undergraduate degree is definitely determined to take her art career to dizzying heights as she is doing all she can to develop it.

Commenting on their latest recruit, Becky Casting Agency director, Becky who hails from Matobo said she believes Sandy has what it takes to make it big on the small screen.

“She’s very talented and I’m convinced she’ll make it. My aim is to push and expose all talented people back home by providing them with acting opportunities here in South Africa,” said Becky.

The casting director went on to urge locals who are passionate about acting to sign up with her company as more acting roles are coming up.

“Between August and October this year, I’ll be shooting a movie for Netflix. I’ll be the casting director so I want to use this opportunity to reach out to talented people all over the world,” she said.

Locals may seriously want to grab this opportunity with both hands as it seems like there is a gap for actors in the neighbouring country whose film industry is flourishing. Almost every month, new productions are being introduced with new acting talent, regardless of one’s nationality, being given a platform.