SANGANAI-HLANGANANI BUYERS BEGIN PRE TOURS

More than 40 buyers have arrived in Zimbabwe and are beginning their pre-tours of the country’s top resort towns in preparation for the 16th edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo set to take place from 12 to 14 October at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo.

A total of over 100 buyers from various countries around the world will be attending this year’s expo. As is customary, the buyers have started their tours of the country’s resorts to explore potential business opportunities.

“The tours have already commenced in Nyanga, Vumba, Mutare, and Kariba. We have seen 312 exhibitors from regional and international markets registering to participate in this premier business exchange platform,” stated Godfrey Koti, the Head of Corporate Affairs at the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority. The expo is expecting buyers from Zimbabwe’s traditional source markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, and Dubai.

Koti expressed excitement about the positive response from the international community, especially from the critical source markets they work with. This year, approximately 100 quality buyers from both established and emerging markets will be attending.

The Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo aims to elevate Zimbabwe’s status as a world-class marketing platform and generate significant revenue for the tourism sector.

Events to look forward to:

12/10/23: – Aviation Development Forum – Buyers & Media Cocktail, Welcome Party & Food Expo

13/10/23: – Speed Networking Session – Tourism Investment Forum

14/10/23: – Career Guidance Seminar – Family Fun Day (Public Day)

The Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo is an annual event held in Zimbabwe, showcasing the country’s vast tourism potential. This expo attracts a wide range of local and international exhibitors, industry professionals, and visitors interested in exploring Zimbabwe’s unique attractions and investment opportunities