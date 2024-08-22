Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo preps gather momentum

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

PREPARATIONS for this year’s Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo to be hosted by Bulawayo next month are at an advanced stage amid hopes the platform will unlock more business opportunities for local tourism operators, especially small and medium enterprises.

The 17th edition of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo will take place from September 12 to 14 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) said this year’s event promises to be the biggest and most exciting yet showcasing the breadth and depth of Zimbabwe’s vibrant tourism industry to the world.

More than 450 local and international exhibitors representing airlines, tour operators, hotels, lodges, safari companies, national tourism organisations and many more, are expected to attend the event, making 8,3 percent increase from 375 in 2023.

South Africa, Namibia, Zambia and Malawi will be bringing a minimum of 10 operators each according to ZTA.

Buyers from various source markets such as America, Europe, Middle East, China, the Pacific and Africa are expected to go on pre-and-post familiarisation tours covering most tourism destinations, especially the hidden gems.

Other teams will visit Harare, Nyanga, Masvingo while some will sample Chinhoyi, Kariba and Gweru, Victoria Falls, Hwange, Chiredzi and Masvingo.

“The ZTA is proud to announce that the 17th edition of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo will take place from September 12 to 14 in Bulawayo,” reads the statement.

“The Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo is Zimbabwe’s premier tourism trade fair and one of the leading travel exhibitions in Africa.

“This expo provides a fantastic platform for Zimbabwe to promote its diverse tourism offerings and attract new visitors to explore our nation’s stunning natural wonders, rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality resonating with tourism clusters of health tourism, study tourism, holiday, recreation, religious, sports, business, visiting and family, wildlife and environment and township tourism.”

Zimbabwe has hosted the expo for promoting tourism in Bulawayo, which has rich heritage and cultural sites and showcase the city’s tourism potential, decentralising tourism development, leveraging Bulawayo’s strategic location thereby building regional tourism co-operation.

The sectorial expo expects to create a business platform for local tourism stakeholders and international buyers, make the show attractive, identify and create synergies, raise profile of the fair, aggressively market Zimbabwe and build Zimbabwe’s image.

According to ZTA, the official opening will be on September 13 and there will be an awards ceremony on the day.

Acting ZTA chief executive officer Mr William Sitima implored SMEs in tourism to capitalise on the expo as an important platform for their growth.

“We are calling all the SMEs that are in Victoria Falls to come and exhibit at Sanganai/Hlanganani. We know the issue of resources can affect the small and medium operators but we are saying you can collaborate, come together and pool resources to buy a stand and exhibit at Sanganai/Hlanganani,” he said.

Mr Sitima said there are buyers from all over the world meant to secure business with local operators.

“The SMEs might not be able to go to exhibitions like Africa’s Travel Indaba and WTM Africa Travel and Tourism Expo hence we are bringing buyers to your doorstep where we say come and exhibit your services,” he said.

Mr Sitima was speaking in Victoria Falls after a stakeholders meeting with tourism operators in preparation for the event.

He advised small operators to join forces and co-exhibit in the event that they have financial challenges.

Mr Sitima said ZTA was moving with the President Mnangagwa’s philosophy of leaving no-one and no place behind and encouraging all operators across the country to showcase.

He said they can only grow their business by interacting with world buyers and operators.

“Victoria Falls, we are bringing buyers, this time we are bringing quality buyers and we have involved the industry in selection. So, we are saying take advantage and secure business.

“We are targeting over 400 exhibitors, we have a number of countries that have registered,” said Mr Sitima. — @ncubeleon