Sanganai/Hlanganani/Kumbanayi World Tourism Expo sparks curiosity at WTM Africa

Nqobile Bhebhe,Senior Business Reporter

The upcoming 18th edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani/Kumbanayi World Tourism Expo, scheduled for Mutare in September has generated significant interest among international buyers at the World Travel Market (WTM) Africa in Cape Town, South Africa.

The event is especially drawing attention from those looking to explore fresh destinations beyond Zimbabwe’s more famous attractions, such as Victoria Falls and Hwange National Park.

This year’s expo set for 10 to 12 September will mark a historic shift, as it is the first time Zimbabwe’s premier tourism showcase will be held outside Bulawayo and Harare.

The Mutare Sports Club in Manicaland Province will serve as the venue and local preparations for the event are already underway.

The event is a key collaboration between Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA).

Both organisations are leading the country’s participation at WTM Africa, where 15 key players from Zimbabwe’s tourism sector are currently showcasing the country’s offerings.

ZTA said the country’s participation is a show of commitment to revitalising its tourism sector.

“The country’s presence at this premier global event reflects its commitment to reviving and repositioning the tourism sector as a cornerstone of national economic growth.”

ZTA said interest in the Sanganai/Hlanganani/Kumbanayi World Tourism Expo is palpable at the WTM Africa event, with many buyers eager to learn more about the expo and the fresh tourism opportunities in Mutare.

“The choice of Mutare has sparked curiosity among buyers, particularly those looking for fresh destinations beyond the well-known Victoria Falls and Hwange.”

Zimbabwe is one of 96 countries participating in this year’s WTM Africa, which runs from April 9-11, 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The country’s goal at the event is to reconnect with established markets, open new ones, and strengthen Zimbabwe’s profile as a competitive and attractive destination for international tourists.

WTM Africa serves as an invaluable platform for networking, establishing strategic partnerships, and engaging directly with global buyers.

It has also allowed Zimbabwe to promote lesser-known tourism regions like Kariba, Mana Pools and the Eastern Highlands, which continue to gain attention from buyers seeking unique, off-the-beaten-path travel experiences.

ZTA’s update said that the first day of the exhibition saw strong engagement at the Zimbabwe stand, with industry players experiencing full schedules of business meetings and networking opportunities. Interest from international buyers was notably high.

“Overall, Zimbabwe’s participation at WTM Africa 2025 has made a strong impression. The delegation’s efforts are expected to translate into greater destination visibility, increased tourist traffic, and valuable business leads,” ZTA said.

It said continued efforts in follow-up with buyers, proactive marketing of the Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo and addressing visa challenges will be crucial in maintaining the momentum generated at WTM Africa.

“Zimbabwe has once again demonstrated that it has a compelling tourism offering and is ready to engage meaningfully with the global travel market.”

The growing interest from international buyers signifies a promising future for Zimbabwe’s tourism industry, with the Sanganai/Hlanganani/Kumbanayi World Tourism Expo set to be a key milestone in the country’s efforts to position itself as a top global tourism destination, it added.