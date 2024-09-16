Sanganai/Hlanganani was a spectacular display of culture and dance

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

ON Friday, September 13, people from both Zimbabwe and abroad gathered at the Zimbabwe Exhibition Centre to witness the official opening of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo. The event featured thrilling displays of culture through dance and music by the Simunye Simunye and Iyasa dance groups. It brought together international buyers, players in the tourism sector, and industry experts.

Officiating the event was the country’s tourism patron and First Lady, Dr Auxilia Mnangagwa, who set the mood for the day. The First Lady surprised many by taking to the dance floor, dancing to Yvonne Chakachaka’s song “Motherland” with government officials and the crowd joining in.

Visitors were treated to a special taste of African culture through performances by Bulawayo-based dance groups. Showcasing the beauty of traditional dance, the Simunye Simunye arts ensemble, adorned in traditional Tswana attire, performed Tswana dances brilliantly, leaving the crowd in awe.

Their performance was followed by IYASA, dressed in outfits made from the national dress fabric. They added colour and warmth to the event, performing a song with a message of welcoming all visitors to Bulawayo, leaving everyone feeling relaxed and welcome.

One of the attendees, Utsuhile Modise, shared his enjoyment of the dances from Simunye Simunye.

“This is my first time here in Zimbabwe and in my years of travel, I have never met people with so much love. The country is also very peaceful. Above all, I have enjoyed performances from both dance groups, but Simunye’s performance left me craving for more. I almost forgot that I am not in Botswana; it felt just like home watching them perform.

“I also enjoyed the beautiful performance from IYASA, who displayed a well-choreographed act. Topping it all was getting to witness such a lovely personality, the First Lady, who made us itch to come back again to the country. Zimbabweans are lucky to have a mother like her,” he said.